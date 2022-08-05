Jade Cargill to defend her title against AEW personality at Rampage

Just three days after being brought in as a coach for the women's division in AEW, Madison Rayne is all set to compete in her first match in the promotion.

On August 3, the Jacksonville-based company handed promotions to some of its backstage staff as part of a talent relations shake-up. Also, in a bid to enhance the women's division, former Impact Knockouts World Champion Madison Rayne was brought in.

AEW took to Twitter today to announce that Rayne will be in action on tomorrow's episode of Rampage against current TBS Champion Jade Cargill. The promotion coupled the post with a caption highlighting that Rayne will step into the ring to prove why she is the baddest coach in the wrestling industry. Here is what the post read:

"@MadisonRayne is not just a coach! TOMORROW on #AEWRampage at 10pm ET/9pm CT & 10pm PT on TNT, she steps into the ring to show TBS Champion Jade Cargill why she’s the baddest coach & competitor and she doesn’t need to be labeled “Baddie” to prove it!"

It is important to note that Jade Cargill is still undefeated in the company. She is currently on a 25 match winning streak with her latest victory coming in a tag team bout on a recent episode of Dynamite.

Tony Khan open to Madison Rayne wrestling in AEW

A day after adding Madison Rayne to the roster, the founder of the company discussed what her role would be in AEW.

Speaking on an episode of Busted Open Radio, TK pointed out that he has no problem with the former Ring of Honor star plying her trade as a wrestler.

“I’m not saying she wouldn’t wrestle anymore,” Khan said, noting that he’s ‘open to it.’ “We have people in the office who wrestle as part of their schedule,” Khan said, with management figures such as QT Marshall, Sonjay Dutt, and Christopher Daniels still involved in matches and angles, “I’m primarily focused on the whole company,” Khan said of the latest delegations in duty. “But [Madison Rayne wrestling is] definitely something I’m really open to.”

For those who are unaware, Rayne was signed to ROH (purchased by Tony Khan earlier this year) from 2017 to 2019. Do you think she can put an end to Jade Cargill's undefeated streak? Sound off in the comments section below!

