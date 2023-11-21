AEW star might have the best gimmick in all of wrestling, including WWE

AEW seems to have stumbled across a gold mine in the form of one of their top star's recent gimmick changes. Fans simply can not get enough of the new persona of the star, making it one of the best characters in all of professional wrestling at the moment.

More often than not, in wrestling, less is more. Don't tell Toni Storm that, though. After deflecting from the Outcasts rebel group and becoming increasingly more delusional in front of fans' very eyes, the New-Zealand born star has phased into a new era of her career.

'Timeless' Toni Storm is an over-the-top yet simple-to-understand gimmick. She is an incredibly talented in-ring athlete who believes she is an award-winning actress stuck in the golden era of black-and-white film. Easy enough, right?

But what truly makes the character so effective is Storm's execution of the outlandish persona. She fully commits to the role and is clearly having a blast, making everyone who watches her want to join in on the fun.

The best nod of proof for the gimmick's effectiveness is the fact that she was recently recrowned the AEW Women's Champion at Full Gear. Despite being the heel in her match against Hikaru Shida, the live crowd did not seem too disappointed to see Storm enter her third reign with the belt.

Right now, there is nothing else like 'Timeless' Toni Storm in AEW, WWE, or any other promotion.

WWE and AEW stars fail to captivate like Toni Storm

There are plenty of brilliant gimmicks across the world of pro wrestling. Roman Reigns's 'Tribal Chief' persona has also been dominating WWE television for the better part of four years now. Kazuchika Okada's unwavering 'Rainmaker' aura commands everyone's respect. And MJF's babyface run as 'our scumbag' keeps fans tuning in to see what is going to happen next.

But in terms of pure fun and whimsical energy, Toni Storm takes the cake. Her 'Timeless' persona is so far removed from today's world yet still close enough to make her portrayal of the gimmick somewhat believable.

Above all else, fans are always having a good time when she appears on-screen, and at the end of the day, that is what wrestling is all about.

