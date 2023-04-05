"I love it" - Current Champion in WWE provides their thoughts on AEW's Outcast storyline

The AEW Outcasts have skyrocketed to the top of the card, and now they're getting some love from a former co-worker, current SmackDown Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley.

All Elite fans have thoroughly enjoyed the Outcast storyline, with former WWE Superstars Toni Storm, Saraya, and Ruby Soho currently running roughshod the AEW's women's division. The newly crowned champion Rhea Ripley recently gave her thoughts on the popular faction.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Ripley stated that she really likes the Outcast angle playing out on All Elite Wrestling. She also shared accolades specifically for former AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm, reminiscing on the duo's history with each other.

"I love it. I think they’re doing really, really well and it looks like they’re having a lot of fun as well. And them three together, I could only imagine how wild it’s getting. Toni [Storm] and I, we go back since we were 16 years old in Australia. There’s actually footage out there of us wrestling at 16 in Australia as well. We had a triple threat, but I’m proud of her. I’m glad that she is having fun and still wrestling, doing the one thing she loves and good for her. She knew exactly what she wanted and she went for it, so I’m really happy for them," said Rhea Ripley. [H/T PWMania]

The Outcasts officially formed at the Revolution pay-per-view this past March. Saraya was involved in a triple-threat match with Ruby Soho and Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women's Championship.

While Hayter would ultimately pick up the victory, Soho would aide Saraya and Storm in an attack on the champ and Dr. Britt Baker after the bell had rung.

AEW star Saraya recently praised the former WWE Superstar Alica Fox

Before joining AEW in September 2022, Saraya (formally known as Paige) spent over 10 years in Vince McMahon's promotion. During her time there, she worked with many WWE legends and fan favorites. One of them was Alicia Fox.

Saraya recently took to Twitter to defend her former co-worker after a user had accused Fox of working stiffly against a then-rookie in Saraya (Paige). The current All Elite talent said that Fox was a safe worker and "took care of everyone she was in the ring with."

"Nah her stuff looks incredible. But she is so safe. She took care of everyone she was in the ring with. She deserves her flowers she doesn’t get nearly enough love ❤️ @AliciaFoxy," tweeted Saraya.

Can The Outcast successfully take over All Elite's Women's division? Sound off in the comments section below.

