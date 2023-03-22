"She doesn't get nearly enough love" - Saraya (Paige) praises 36-year-old former WWE Superstar

Saraya, fka Paige, recently praised a former WWE Superstar and claimed that she doesn't get the respect she deserves.

The 30-year-old spent over a decade with WWE before the company elected not to renew her contract last year. She then signed with All Elite Wrestling and returned to in-ring action for the first time in five years at AEW Full Gear last November. Since then, she has turned heel and formed a stable called The Outcasts alongside Toni Storm and Ruby Soho.

The former Anti-Diva took to Twitter today to respond to a fan who claimed that Alicia Fox was rough with her during a match early in her career. She defended Alicia and added that she was a very safe worker. Saraya added that Fox took care of everyone she was inside the ring with and deserves more love.

"Nah her stuff looks incredible. But she is so safe. She took care of everyone she was in the ring with. She deserves her flowers she doesn’t get nearly enough love ❤️ @AliciaFoxy," tweeted Saraya.

SARAYA @Saraya @AliciaFoxy twitter.com/foxydmd/status… CEO of good taste @FoxyDMD She said welcome to Raw rookie Alicia beat tf out of Paige in this matchShe said welcome to Raw rookie Alicia beat tf out of Paige in this match😭 She said welcome to Raw rookie https://t.co/ALOy5YOVbI Nah her stuff looks incredible. But she is so safe. She took care of everyone she was in the ring with. She deserves her flowers she doesn’t get nearly enough love Nah her stuff looks incredible. But she is so safe. She took care of everyone she was in the ring with. She deserves her flowers she doesn’t get nearly enough love ❤️ @AliciaFoxy twitter.com/foxydmd/status…

Britt Baker on wanting to wrestle former WWE Superstar Saraya (Paige)

Britt Baker disclosed to Sportskeeda Wrestling that she always wanted to face the two-time Divas Champion and she got the opportunity to do so last November at Full Gear.

Saraya defeated Britt Baker at Full Gear but AEW fans quickly turned against her. Jamie Hayter defended the AEW Women's Championship against Ruby Soho and Saraya at AEW Revolution last month. While Hayter was able to retain the title, Soho joined The Outcasts stable after the match.

Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview and admitted that she wanted to face The Anti-Diva before the match was even announced.

"You can't get to her. You know what I'm saying? She holds her head high and her in a wrestling ring again, if I'm not in the match, I want to be ringside watching it," added Baker. "Because she was one of my favorites to watch. Her energy. I mean she would come out and do the sideways skip up the ramp. It made me so excited. I used to play her entrance music in my car. So, I'm a big fan," said Baker.

The former NXT Women's Champion was recently featured on an episode of WWE Legends on A&E Network. While her time with the company was cut drastically short due to injuries, she has clearly made an impact and is revered by many female wrestlers today.

Do you think Saraya will ever return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes