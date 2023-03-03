AEW star must return to WWE after a 10-year absence to join forces with Dolph Ziggler

AEW has quite the star-studded roster and features many wrestlers who could potentially work well with Dolph Ziggler. While some might propose a pairing with Ricky Starks, Ziggler's real-life brother Ryan Nemeth is arguably the best option.

Nic (Dolph Ziggler) and Ryan only have a four-year gap between each other, but the WWE star's career exponentially took off compared to his AEW-signed brother. Back in 2011, Ryan notably spent a year in FCW and eventually competed in NXT under the name Briley Pierce, before being released in May 2013.

So far in his All Elite Wrestling run, Ryan Nemeth has only competed as enhancement talent and has mainly featured on DARK. If the Nemeth brothers were to reunite in WWE, they could revitalize Ryan's career while making Nic more relevant than he has been so far.

isael ☝️ @SlickerySlope I was just about to tweet how Ryan Nemeth is AEW's version of Dolph Ziggler but I found out they are real life brothers 🤣🤣 #AEWDynamite I was just about to tweet how Ryan Nemeth is AEW's version of Dolph Ziggler but I found out they are real life brothers 🤣🤣 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/lGrYCPiNM5

At this point, it might seem very unlikely that the brothers could reunite in WWE, as despite not being a main event star in AEW, Ryan Nemeth seems very happy with the promotion. Nic's run as Dolph Ziggler has been quite successful overall, and a jump to All Elite Wrestling might result in him ending up like Miro.

The AEW star is already set to reunite with Dolph Ziggler outside of pro wrestling in an upcoming event

The Nemeth Brothers notably reunited not too long ago, as was advertised by Ryan over on his Twitter. Ryan is known for his ventures outside of pro wrestling, such as filmmaking and stand-up comedy, which Nic also takes part in.

Due to the event's success, Ryan and Nic will be putting on a joint comedy show on March 30th, and will notably feature some yet-to-be-announced special guests.

Could this simply be a way for the brothers to see how well fans receive them together as a unit? Either way, fans won't want to miss out on the Nemeth brothers' antics this coming March 30th.

