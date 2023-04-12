AEW star must return to WWE after 2 years to set up a title vs career match against Roman Reigns

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a massive target on his back, but there's much left for him to achieve. Veteran wrestler Christian Cage has had a monumental career, and The Tribal Chief is the only one who can end it.

Christian and Reigns have some history with each other in WWE, and in 2014 the two often found themselves on opposite sides in tag team or trios matches. However, The Tribal Chief notably humiliated Edge back at WrestleMania 37 and defeated him again at Money in the Bank 2021.

Due to Roman Reigns' history with Christian Cage's real-life best friend, this could arguably be a good way to kick off a grudge feud. While the crowd will be excited to see Cage back in the promotion again, The Tribal Chief will likely overpower the veteran, which could instead result in a top-tier retirement match for Captain Charisma.

SuperkickStudios @SuprkickStudios Edge vs Roman Reigns - Money in the Bank 2021

-

Are we ready for this match? Edge vs Roman Reigns - Money in the Bank 2021-Are we ready for this match? https://t.co/oCJY8viAEd

Some fans recently took to Twitter to speculate that Christian Cage could return to WWE as a massive heel to retire Edge. The history between the two could ultimately facilitate a heated and emotional feud.

WWE was reportedly interested in bringing back Christian Cage

After his grueling Buried Alive match against Jungle Boy at AEW Revolution 2023, some fans began to speculate whether Cage had been written off AEW television in order to return to his former company.

Live, Laugh, Lariat. @OrangeCasstiddy



a phenomenal grudge match.



#AEWRevolution jungle boy kisses christian cage before shutting that coffin shut.a phenomenal grudge match. jungle boy kisses christian cage before shutting that coffin shut. a phenomenal grudge match.#AEWRevolution https://t.co/4fcy2g68rs

According to Dave Meltzer in a recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter report, it was claimed that not only did WWE reach out to Cage, but that Edge was very high on having his long-term friend return.

"Behind-the-scenes there was talk of Edge and Christian wanting to team together for one last time or run but we don’t know Christian’s contract length and if it would be possible," Meltzer claimed.

It remains to be seen if the former WWF Tag Team Champions will be reunited again, but with Edge moving closer to retirement, there might unfortunately not be enough time left to make this dream moment materialize.

