AEW star must return to WWE after 5-year absence to set up a blowoff match against AJ Styles

A former WWE star, who is now competing in AEW, could potentially return to the Stamford-based promotion for a dream match against none other than AJ Styles. The idea of these two incredible performers squaring off in the ring is nothing short of a wrestling fan's dream come true.

The wrestling world is abuzz with rumors of a possible return of Shawn Spears. While Spears has been a mainstay in AEW since its inception, his recent teasing of a return to WWE has set off speculation about what could be in store for him in the future.

But why return to WWE now? The answer is simple: to set up a blowoff match against The Phenomenal One. The two have a storied history, having faced each other for the United States Championship twice in 2017. Unfortunately for the former Tye Dillinger, he tapped out on both occasions, leaving a sour taste in his mouth and a desire for revenge.

With Styles currently out with an ankle injury, it's the perfect time for Shawn Spears to make his triumphant return and challenge The Phenomenal One to a match.

The potential return of Shawn Spears to WWE and subsequent blowoff matches against the former world champion is a dream come true for wrestling fans around the world. It's a chance for MJF's former lackey to finally get the revenge he's been seeking for years.

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles got injured during a live event

AJ Styles suffered a broken ankle during a mixed tag team match against The Judgment Day during a live event in December 2022. The injury occurred mid-way through the bout, and Styles was helped out of the ring with the referee throwing the dreaded 'X' sign.

AJ Styles' recent injury is certainly a setback, but the fact that he won't require surgery is good news for his fans. Styles is a beloved wrestler and former WWE Champion known for his incredible in-ring abilities and charismatic personality.

AJ Styles @AJStylesOrg Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I've ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes. Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I've ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes.

The outpouring of support and well wishes from fans all over the world is a testament to the impact that The Phenomenal One has had on the wrestling industry. The WWE Universe is waiting with bated breath to see when Styles will return to the ring.

