AEW star teases a potential return to WWE, reacts to video featuring Sami Zayn and Braun Strowman

A current AEW star could be headed to WWE. The star in question is Shawn Spears, formerly known as Tye Dillinger.

During his time in the Stamford-based promotion, Dillinger mostly worked on NXT before moving up to the main roster in 2017 for a brief stint. Shortly afterward, he departed the company in 2019 and made his debut for AEW later that year.

Taking to Twitter, Spears reacted to a clip of him sharing the ring with Braun Strowman and Sami Zayn during a Royal Rumble Match in 2017. Courtesy of his tweet, the 42-year-old teased the idea of him returning to the Stamford-based company.

"Hmmmm… run it back?" wrote Spears.

Spears' last match in AEW was back in October 2022, when he teamed up with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for a six-man tag team match on Rampage.

This was his big return to television after MJF's feud with Wardlow. Spears and Friedman previously worked closely despite the disbanding of The Pinnacle.

Sami Zayn is expected to compete in a marquee match at WWE WrestleMania

With WrestleMania 39 right around the corner, top stars, including Sami Zayn and Braun Strowman, are expected to compete on the main card of the show.

Zayn, who has been feuding with The Bloodline for months, recently reunited with Kevin Owens. The Zayn-Owens duo could challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania.

Strowman, meanwhile, was recently unsuccessful in his attempt to win the SnackDown Tag Team Championships with Ricochet. The duo faced The Usos but were unable to beat them on the blue brand.

It remains to be seen if the company has any plans for The Monster of Monsters heading into WrestleMania. Zayn's match is yet to be announced but could soon be confirmed.

