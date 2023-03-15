AEW star must return to WWE after 5 years to avenge his loss against Seth Rollins

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is currently preparing for his massive showdown against Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39. However, one AEW star must return to the company to avenge a previous loss.

The star in question is PAC, formerly known as Neville in WWE. He is not only a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion but a former NXT Champion - a title held by Rollins in the past.

Neville and Rollins had a legendary battle on the August 3, 2015, edition of Monday Night RAW over the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. It was a match that no one thought the current AEW star would win. However, Neville did everything he could to prove people wrong by delivering a splendid performance.

But if he's content with his All Elite Wrestling stint, why would he want to go back and beat Seth Rollins? Quite simply, PAC has become one of the best wrestlers in the world, similar to Seth Rollins.

Since leaving WWE, PAC has captured gold in Dragon Gate over in Japan and won two titles in AEW. He has held the trios championship with The Lucha Brothers in addition to being the inaugural All-Atlantic Champion.

The Newcastle native has improved significantly since his WWE departure. Considering the fact that his last match with Seth Rollins was in 2015, a potential rematch between the two will likely be more evenly matched this time around.

PAC was one of the first former WWE Superstars to jump to AEW

The All Elite Wrestling roster is filled with former WWE Superstars who have all taken the leap into a new environment with different opportunities.

From Jon Moxley's iconic debut at the company's first pay-per-view to Chris Jericho being the first AEW World Champion, WWE alums have been integral to the promotion. However, people may forget that PAC joining the company pre-dated the aforementioned moments.

PAC showed up at the inaugural rally in January 2019 to confront Hangman Page, kickstarting one of the company's first significant singles rivalries. He later transitioned into a feud with Kenny Omega.

The former NXT Champion didn't officially debut for AEW until August 2019, when he faced Omega at the first All Out event, filling in for an injured Jon Moxley. Since then, he has become one of All Elite Wrestling's most reliable performers and has delivered when the company needed him most.

