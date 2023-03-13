AEW star must return to WWE to confront Randy Orton for costing him the United States title 5 years ago

Randy Orton is arguably one of the best pro wrestlers in the industry and has had a remarkable career over the last twenty-one years. But to get to the top, he spurned many stars, notably names like AEW's Shawn Spears, whom he cost the US Championship in WWE.

The two men never had a feud to capitalize on the uncalled-for attack, which, unfortunately, was Spears' final match in the Stamford-based promotion. But years have passed since the beatdown, and The Chair Man is far more imposing than he was as Tye Dillinger.

It's high time that Spears gets retribution for the attack, and the only way he can go after Orton would be to return to WWE. But will the star consider this at this stage, especially since he recently became a father?

While this scenario is highly unlikely, either way, Randy Orton is currently not cleared to return to the ring. But during this time, could The Legend Killer somehow have convinced Spears to return to WWE? Only time will tell.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Bryan Danielson recently recalled his experience wrestling Randy Orton at house shows

Bryan Danielson is considered by many to be one of the best technical wrestlers in the industry, and his expertise has likely helped many AEW stars. But Danielson recently revealed that Randy Orton helped him improve his skills in areas he wouldn't have otherwise.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful 7 years ago today, Randy Orton cashed in on Daniel Bryan to win the WWE Championship.



7 years ago today, Randy Orton cashed in on Daniel Bryan to win the WWE Championship. https://t.co/HBv5c3bCF8

During a recent interview with The Ringer, The American Dragon praised Orton for his in-ring ability.

“I would get to wrestle Randy Orton, who might be one of my favorite people to ever wrestle. You’re wrestling all these untelevised matches right in front of live events. When I wrestle Randy, and when I watch Randy, and especially like, Randy at his best, I think, ‘Man, this guy is untouchable. Everything he does is perfect.’” Danielson said. (H/T: The Ringer)

Could Bryan Danielson instead be the one to return to WWE so he can wrestle Orton? While he's teased a retirement after his heated feud with MJF, a return to WWE could be a massive jump that could shake the industry.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes