37-year-old Former Champion has not been cleared to return by WWE Talent Relations - Reports

WWE is currently firing on all cylinders on the road to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

The main event is now set following the results of Elimination Chamber this past weekend. Roman Reigns defeated hometown hero Sami Zayn in Montreal and will now defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

Over the next several weeks, the full card for this year's WrestleMania will be revealed and some notable names will likely be missing. Randy Orton has been off of television for some time due to a back injury and it is unknown when he will return.

His former tag team partner in RK-Bro, Matt Riddle, has been off of television for another reason entirely. The Original Bro failed a WWE Wellness Policy test in December and was written off of television following a brutal attack by The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa.

According to a new report from Ringside News, creative plans for the former United States Champion are not even being discussed at the moment. Ringside added that their source is a tenured member of the creative team.

The source told the publication that creative will not discuss ideas for The Original Bro until WWE Talent Relations tells them that he is once again a character they can pitch ideas for.

Matt Riddle teases WWE return

Matt Riddle has been absent from television for over two months as the company enters its most important time of the year.

The 37-year-old was having the best year of his career in 2022 but it ended on a sour note with a failed drug test. Riddle took to Twitter during his time away and shared a photo with his actress girlfriend.

In the message, Riddle wished everyone a Happy Valentine's Day and claimed that he will be seeing all the fans soon.

"Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone and especially my girl Misha I love you and I'll see you all very soon," tweeted the RAW Superstar.

matthew riddle @SuperKingofBros and I’ll see you all very soon #misha Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone and especially my girl Misha I love youand I’ll see you all very soon #vday Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone and especially my girl Misha I love you ❤️ and I’ll see you all very soon #vday #misha https://t.co/jBp09BVaSj

RK-Bro is an incredibly popular tag team, but it appears that neither superstar is close to a return to the company for very different reasons. Time will tell if the former RAW Tag Team Champions will be able to reunite in 2023.

Do you miss Matt Riddle and Randy Orton on RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

