AEW star pokes fun at WWE legend Goldberg's mic skills, says he gets a "panic attack"

AEW is known for the creative freedom they give their stars during promos, which has resulted in some of the best-received segments in recent history. But many names like WWE legend Goldberg aren't known for having mic skills, which is something MJF recently took a shot at.

The Salt of the Earth is known for many things, but his fiery promos and character work are likely to top the list. While Goldberg is arguably better known outside of wrestling, his physique and demeanor are what got him over with fans throughout his career.

During his appearance on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, the AEW star claimed that he's representing Jews in pro wrestling and that he's the first prolific Jewish world champion.

"If you're a Jew, you love MJF," Friedman said. "Because if you think about it, I'm really the first prolific world champion that just so happens to be Jewish in the history of the business that is good at talking and wrestling."

MJF continued, declaring his admiration for Goldberg but pointing out that his promo skills aren't the best.

"[I] love Bill Goldberg to death, but [if] you put a mic in front of his mouth, he kind of has a bit of a panic attack." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

The AEW World Champion notably recently defended former WWE Superstar Zachary Wentz (Nash Carter) who was accused of being an antisemite.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Jim Cornette believes that AEW isn't doing enough to protect their world champion MJF

Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Bryan Danielson have been involved in a feud ever since MJF defeated Ricky Starks. Notably, Konosuke Takeshita has also been involved in the feud, much to Cornette's displeasure.

Speaking on an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager slammed Friedman's feud with Danielson and called it unimportant.

"After what I saw next, nothing means as much. Now MJF – the one guy that ought to be protected – they’re in the back of the arena, him and [Takeshita], and a bunch of people run in and pull them apart and suddenly here comes Renee Moxley Good with a microphone and everybody stops to listen. The way it was done was so visually and obviously phony." (08:23 onward)

It remains to be seen if Tony Khan will strike gold with the feud between these two stars, or if MJF will even be able to defeat The American Dragon. The two will clash at AEW Revolution in a 30-minute Iron Man match, where fans will likely see a never-seen-before side of Friedman.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes