AEW star should return to WWE after 10-year absence to renew old rivalry with Drew McIntyre

AEW's roster includes many names who once went toe-to-toe with Drew McIntyre. But The Scottish Psychopath's on-again-off-again rivalry with Trent Beretta could just be a good instrument to lure the star back into WWE.

During their shared tenure in FCW, Beretta and McIntyre duked it down in a couple of tag team matches. In late 2010 and early 2011, the athletes had a three-match feud on SmackDown, with Trent walking away with one victory. The two were then on opposite ends of a tag team feud in 2012, but their final match was in 2016 at PWG All-Star Weekend XII, where Beretta picked up the win.

Since Trent walked away as the victor in their last clash, it could be an opportune time for the AEW star to return to WWE.

Currently, Beretta isn't nearly as prominently booked as he was in his early All Elite Wrestling run, which would make the transition close to seamless. However, Drew McIntyre is a main event star in WWE who has held the World Championship while Trent has enjoyed success in the tag team division.

The AEW star once commented on why his run in WWE ultimately failed and recalled meeting Vince McMahon

The Best Friends are commonly known amongst AEW fans and Trent Beretta himself has had numerous title shots in the promotion. Sadly, many don't remember his time in WWE because Trent was mainly booked as enhancement talent.

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Beretta looked back on his time in WWE and discussed how he theoretically would've fired his 20-year-old self.

"I never worked directly with Vince, I shook his hand in the hallway and it was ... I was such a baby when I was there. I moved to FCW when I was 20 and debuted on TV at 22. But I think I wasn't ready to be there. Overall it was a good experience though. I would've fired me too, I probably wouldn't have hired me at 20." (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Trent seems content with the way his WWE career panned out, and while his All Elite Wrestling run seems to be going a bit stale at the moment, he likely has a far better chance of capturing gold and being a star in AEW than in WWE.

