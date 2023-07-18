AEW star Sting will no longer appear at major show; reunion with WWE legends in question

AEW star Sting was set to reunite with several WWE legends at this year's Global Pro Wrestling Summit. However, the event has been canceled, snubbing rumors of The Icon facing off with Goldberg one last time.

Goldberg's next move in pro wrestling has been a hotly debated subject for months. GPW's Summit was notably going to take place in Jerusalem this year, which many thought would be his retirement match. With Sting's confirmation for the now-canceled event, this could have been the venue where the WCW veteran met again.

According to a Press Release shared by Haus of Wrestling, all local and non-Israeli talent advertised for the event will no longer be appearing, and that ticket distribution has been ended.

A brief excerpt of the press release shared by Haus of Wrestling.

The AEW star would notably have reunited with the likes of Rob Van Dam and been on the same card with Rikishi. Sting recently caught a lot of flak for his high-risk botch, and Dutch Mantell believes he should have to deal with the consequences going forward.

According to Kurt Angle, it was nearly impossible to turn the AEW star heel during their run in TNA

The Icon has almost always been a massive babyface, and even when he turned heel, these runs were usually short. While his tenacity as a babyface falls short of Stone Cold, it was just as difficult to convince the audience to begin booing Sting in TNA.

During an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the veteran noted how difficult it was for Sting to turn on the crowd with the Main Event Mafia.

"It was really difficult for Sting to do this. I know that he was uncomfortable because he’s never done it before, and he was always a babyface. It was almost impossible [laughs]. Whenever he would come out alone, they were cheering him. When we all came out as a group, they booed us somewhat." (H/T Fightful)

Some have speculated that Sting could turn heel in AEW and eventually betray Darby Allin in order for his protege to retire him. However, based on Kurt Angle's own account, this would be easier said than done.

