"No more sympathy for him" - Former WWE manager gives his take on Sting's stunt on AEW Dynamite (Exclusive)

Sting's horrifying dive off a ladder on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite has been the talk of the wrestling world in recent weeks. WWE veteran Dutch Mantell has shared his thoughts on the matter and questioned why the 64-year-old legend attempted the dangerous spot.

The Icon executed a splash off the top of a ladder set up inside the ring onto a prone Sammy Guevara lying atop two tables positioned at ringside. Although this is not the first time Sting has tried a death-defying spot, this may have been his most dangerous yet.

Speaking to Sid Pullar III on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Dutch Mantell said the following about the high-risk sequence:

“Anyway, Sting is okay. He lived to be The Stinger [for] another day. And the question is, why does Sting even do that? He doesn’t need to do that stuff. So one of these days (…), I’m glad he didn’t get hurt, and it’s okay until the day he does. If he does it again, if he gets hurt, he’s had his warning. So no more sympathy for him.” [02:54 - 03:18]

While these words might be harsh in some sense, these are the sentiments shared by many of the AEW faithful who believe Sting's latest stunt might have been one step too far.

AEW star Darby Allin provides an update on Sting's condition

Sting and Darby Allin have been tied together since The Icon made his AEW debut. The two have rubbed off each other immensely and have both attempted daredevil stunts during their time in the promotion. Allin previously claimed that Sting's decisions to execute high-risk sequences are entirely of his own accord.

Nonetheless, no one was seriously harmed following the ladder spot. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Allin provided an update on his mentor's condition, saying the latter was "doing great."

This is welcome news for fans of AEW and Sting. Although, many will be hoping that no more dangerous stunts of this nature are in The Icon's plans going forward.

