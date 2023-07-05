Sting's surprising reaction after scary bump on AEW Dynamite revealed (Exclusive)

Last week a jaw-dropping moment unfolded on AEW Dynamite involving the legendary Sting. Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on The Icon, revealing the latter's reaction as well.

Sting and Darby Allin faced off against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a tornado tag team match. As the match approached its climactic moment, Allin prepared to execute a table spot on Guevara, but Sting had other plans.

Sting took matters into his own hands, climbing a ladder to deliver a spectacular moment for the fans by jumping off. However, he fell short and collided face-first with Guevara's knee, resulting in an injury.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestlebinge UnSKripted, Bill Apter was asked to share his thoughts on the Sting spot from AEW Dynamite.

"I texted him after that show when it went off the air, and I said, 'You're nuts!' And he just sent me a smiley face, like, two days later. I don't know what he's trying to prove. I mean, obvious, he can hang with a lot of the younger guys, but I thought he was going to get really, really hurt when he got up on that ladder. I had a feeling I knew what he was going to do, and I was sitting on the recliner going, 'Don't do it,'" Apter said. [ 18:14 - 18:47]

Jim Cornette talked about Sting's jumping off the ladder on AEW Dynamite

Jim Cornette expressed his concerns about such risky spots, suggesting that AEW star Sting should be discouraged or forbidden from attempting them.

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette questioned the purpose of subjecting himself to such risks, despite Sting's desire to keep up with the younger talent.

"Why do you want to – he wants to, because he wants to hang with the kids and I’m sure their enthusiasm is infectious for him, and he’s making seven figures a year – but g****mn, don’t allow him to do that! Discourage it, if not outright forbid it, what’s the use?" [10:09 onward]

Following the show went air off, Sting took the opportunity to address the crowd and give them an update on his condition.

