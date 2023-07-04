Sting must be discouraged from pulling off more stunts, says WWE veteran

Sting recently took his biggest leap of faith yet, as during last week's AEW Dynamite, the legend jumped off of a ladder onto Sammy Guevara, who was lying on tables. According to Jim Cornette, the veteran should be discouraged from such death-defying spots in the future.

In the latest chapter of his feud with Chris Jericho, Sting took on The Ocho and Guevara with Darby Allin at his side. Later during the bout, The Icon took a shocking leap onto The Spanish God, but unfortunately didn't jump far enough, resulting in him hitting his face against Sammy Guevara's knee and injuring himself.

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran reviewed the main event of last week's Dynamite,

"Why do you want to – he wants to, because he wants to hang with the kids and I’m sure their enthusiasm is infectious for him, and he’s making seven figures a year – but g****mn, don’t allow him to do that! Discourage it, if not outright forbid it, what’s the use?" [10:09 onward]

Dutch Mantell recently assessed the angle on Twitter and explained why it was always going to fail. Notably, Mantell claims Sting was lucky to only come off with a minor injury instead of the worst-case scenario.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Eric Bischoff maintains that Sting should retire at AEW All In

After last week's botch, even more fans are now calling for The Icon to permanently hang up his boots. However, with such a monumental career behind him, All In is the biggest stage where Sting could retire this year.

During an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff presented his argument for why The Vigilante should end his lengthy career at Wembley Stadium this year.

"Personally, I'd like to see Sting retire because, first of all, he's going to be in front of 65,000-70,000 people [at Wembley Stadium]. If you're going to put a period at the end of the last sentence in the last chapter of your career, go out big." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

It remains to be seen if The Icon will decide to end his career this year or not, but at his age, it might just be a good idea. However, the only one who will end up making this decision will ultimately be the legend himself.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes