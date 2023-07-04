Former WWE personality highlights why Sting's table spot was destined to fail on AEW Dynamite

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared his insights on Sting's crazy spot on AEW Dynamite.

The Icon and Darby Allin teamed up to take on 'The Painmaker' Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in the main event of last week's edition of the show. At one point in the bout, Sting hit a dive from a ladder on Guevara, who was placed on top of tables at the ringside area.

The move didn't go as planned, and it was revealed that the WWE Hall of Famer suffered an injury. Taking to Twitter, Mantell highlighted how Allin and the referee held on to the wrong part of the ladder and further stated that there was a "complete lack of understanding" during the whole spot.

"People holding the wrong side of the ladder shows me that there was a complete lack of understanding in this ladder diving thing. Sting almost was knocked out when his chin connected on his target’s knee. He’s lucky," tweeted Dutch Mantell.

𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 @DirtyDMantell

WWE Hall of Famer criticized Sting's spot on AEW Dynamite

While speaking on a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T questioned The Icon's thinking behind the much-talked-about spot in All Elite Wrestling.

He said that things could have ended up in disaster for Sting on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite.

"What the hell was he thinking? This is something that I talk about all the time. You know, older guys wanting to go out there and live that dream, and get that pop and have that rush from back in the day of how I felt. I don't know; maybe this is the swan song. You know, I'm gonna go out, and I'm gonna go out big and bold. But for me, that wasn't smart at all. It could have literally been a disaster for Sting," said Booker.

The WWE legend further added that the infamous Seth Rollins spot was indication enough that The Icon should not trying daredevil stunts.

"The Seth Rollins thing definitely put Sting in a position where doing stuff like that is just not smart at all, and I don't want to see him get hurt doing something that these young kids are pulling off these days. That's just my opinion.”

Jayxhawkz @jayxhawkz Sting with the Botch of the year on AEW Dynamite tonight Sting with the Botch of the year on AEW Dynamite tonight 😳 🙈 https://t.co/JJAEdxz8r6

It will be interesting to see if Sting takes it easy inside the squared circle in the Jacksonville-based promotion in the future.

What did you think about The Icon's performance on AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.

