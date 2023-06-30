A WWE legend has expressed concerns toward Sting for his death-defying leap of faith on Dynamite this week. The star in question is Booker T, who has opined that his fellow Hall of Famer should've refrained from doing the risky spot.

Alongside Darby Allin, the AEW star battled The Painmaker and Sammy Guevara in one of the wildest clashes of Dynamite this year. During the final moments, the 64-year-old dove off the ladder onto Guevara lying on two tables outside the ring.

Unfortunately, the alignment of the tables wasn't ideal, causing The Icon to land face-first on one of them. Addressing the concerned crowd after the bout, the WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that he required multiple stitches in the mouth.

On the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T mentioned that the scary stunt could have spelled disaster for the bat-wielding star:

"What the hell was he thinking? This is something that I talk about all the time. You know, older guys wanting to go out there and live that dream, and get that pop and have that rush from back in the day of how I felt. I don't know; maybe this is the swan song. You know, I'm gonna go out, and I'm gonna go out big and bold. But for me, that wasn't smart at all. It could have literally been a disaster for Sting," said Booker.

The WWE commentator further factored an old neck injury, one that led to the legend's first retirement, into his opinion:

"The Seth Rollins thing definitely put Sting in a position where doing stuff like that is just not smart at all, and I don't want to see him get hurt doing something that these young kids are pulling off these days. That's just my opinion,” he added. (H/T: WrestlingNewsCo)

Booker T believes Chris Jericho is the perfect man to retire Sting

Chris Jericho and Sting are two of the most revered names in the pro-wrestling realm. While both AEW stars have over six decades of wrestling between them, they never had an in-ring encounter until recently on Dynamite.

On the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T heaped praise on The Ocho, citing him as the perfect last opponent for the face-painted warrior:

"There was not a guy that I could trust more than Chris Jericho to go out there and work solely for that match and the fans only. I think Chris would be the perfect guy to do it with Sting if that’s his swan song and go out there and get it done right,” said Booker.

With All In approaching, it remains to be seen what the well-travelled veterans bring to the table in the coming weeks.

