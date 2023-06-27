Booker T names 9-time WWE Intercontinental Champion as perfect guy for Sting's swan song in AEW

AEW star Sting has had quite the accolade-filled career, but after hints of retirement, many are beginning to speculate who he'll have his last match against. According to Booker T, Chris Jericho is the best potential name to retire The Icon.

Despite still being active in-ring across his AEW run, it's always been realistic speculation that he'd hang up his boots soon. Due to this, and his hints at retiring this year, upon entering into a feud with Chris Jericho, many believe that his final match is imminent.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T recalled his history with Jericho and how he believes The Ocho is the perfect man to retire Sting.

“Chris Jericho and I had several matches throughout my career and I’ll tell you, there was not a guy that I could trust more than Chris Jericho to go out there and work solely for that match and the fans only. I think Chris would be the perfect guy to do it with Sting if that’s his swan song and go out there and get it done right.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co )

It's currently unclear when or if Sting will retire this year or anytime soon, but it might just be time for the legend to realistically consider it. According to a fan and confirmed by Bryan Alvarez, The Icon made a major botch during his match at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II match during the table spot.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

Sting could just have decided against retiring in AEW this year

While fans believe it's about time for the legend to hang up his boots, few have wondered if The Icon feels the same way. Naturally, at 64 years old, Sting clearly doesn't have any misconceptions about his age and isn't a main event star.

During his segment on the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door post-show media scrum, Sting noted that he doesn't plan to retire during All In at Wembley this year.

"I have not decided on a date for sure. A lot of people have actually wondered if I was gonna retire in Wembley, that would be kind of cool, but I don't see that happening. I think I want to continue on."

The Icon continued, noting that Tony Khan has an open mind about his current status in the promotion and that he looks forward to returning to London. Notably, the legend made no mention of not retiring this year at all, which could still happen during another pay-per-view.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes