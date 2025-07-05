AEW star to turn heel and be revealed as Mercedes Moné's new partner at All In 2025? Exploring the possibility

Next week at All In, Mercedes Moné has a chance at history. Could she find unexpected help through a popular AEW star's heel turn, confirming a new power duo in the women's division?
At the pay-per-view, The CEO will challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. This will also be the first time the two share the ring in a one-on-one encounter. The animosity between the duo has been increasing over the past few weeks, as they constantly try to get in each other's heads.
At All In, many expect a close contest between the two, given that they are the two women at the top of the division. In an interesting turn of events, Storm could suffer another heartbreak, with Mina Shirakawa turning on her. Mercedes Moné could reveal that she and Mina have been planning it all for some time now, as a way to bring down The Timeless One.
Toni and Mina formed a friendship through their mutual friend, Mariah May. Now that The Glamour is no longer with AEW, Shirakawa would have no reason to stay by her side. Mercedes and Mina, on the other hand, have known each other for some time now. A few months ago, The CEO talked about how a few years ago, she was one of those who supported Mina pursuing wrestling in the US.
Mercedes Moné wants fans to use a certain nickname for her
Mercedes Moné calls herself 'Six belts Moné,' showing off her title collection. However, fans have another nickname for her, calling her 'Mercedes Hogan' due to her still being undefeated and notching up wins across promotions.
On a recent Instagram Live, she mentioned how she had no problem with the nickname they had for her, but she wanted to change it a bit. She wanted to be called 'Mercedes Omega' instead. This was a nod to The Best Bout Machine's dominant run a few years ago, where he, too, was draped in gold.
Mercedes Moné has the opportunity to cap off her incredible run by capturing the world title. This would leave no doubt that she is the best in the division. But Toni Storm has the chance to do what no woman has done so far, cause a blemish to The CEO's flawless run in AEW.
