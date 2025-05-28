AEW stars to betray Jon Moxley at All In and re-form top faction? Exploring the possibility

Jon Moxley is set to put his AEW World Championship on the line once more at All In. Could several top stars turn on him, cost him his title, and re-form an old faction during the pay-per-view?

Ad

On July 12th, Mox will face 'Hangman' Adam Page for the belt, after the latter won the Owen Hart Cup at Double or Nothing. But similar to all his previous challengers, Page will have to deal with several things, including all those who are there to protect the champion.

Similar to how Cody Rhodes found help from several members of the locker room during his match against Roman Reigns, Hangman may find himself with many familiar faces on his side. Kenny Omega, The Opps, and Will Ospreay could be by his side.

Ad

Trending

In a sudden twist, the Young Bucks may end their alliance with Jon Moxley and turn on him at All In. They have always favored Hangman, and they could look to help him with his big match. The original rendition of The Elite could reunite. The EVPs would turn face, and turn their backs on the Death Riders, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry.

Ad

This would be a full-circle moment from when the quartet took on the Blackpool Combat Club in 2023.

Jon Moxley pushed for Hangman Page to win

In a recent report from Fightful Select, the outcome of the men's bracket of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament was decided days before the match. During the planning process, both Hangman and Will Ospreay pushed for the other to win. Jon Moxley was said to have pushed for Page to win, but it was not confirmed if this had a big impact on the final decision.

Ad

Most of the talent was in the dark regarding the outcome, so Page's win came as a surprise, as many believed Ospreay would come out on top.

Expand Tweet

All In: Texas will not be the first rodeo between Mox and Hangman. However, this may be the one with the highest stakes, and on the biggest stage of them all. Only time will tell how this will end up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More