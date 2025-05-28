AEW stars to betray Jon Moxley at All In and re-form top faction? Exploring the possibility

Jon Moxley is set to put his AEW World Championship on the line once more at All In. Could several top stars turn on him, cost him his title, and re-form an old faction during the pay-per-view?
On July 12th, Mox will face 'Hangman' Adam Page for the belt, after the latter won the Owen Hart Cup at Double or Nothing. But similar to all his previous challengers, Page will have to deal with several things, including all those who are there to protect the champion.
Similar to how Cody Rhodes found help from several members of the locker room during his match against Roman Reigns, Hangman may find himself with many familiar faces on his side. Kenny Omega, The Opps, and Will Ospreay could be by his side.
In a sudden twist, the Young Bucks may end their alliance with Jon Moxley and turn on him at All In. They have always favored Hangman, and they could look to help him with his big match. The original rendition of The Elite could reunite. The EVPs would turn face, and turn their backs on the Death Riders, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry.
This would be a full-circle moment from when the quartet took on the Blackpool Combat Club in 2023.
Jon Moxley pushed for Hangman Page to win
In a recent report from Fightful Select, the outcome of the men's bracket of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament was decided days before the match. During the planning process, both Hangman and Will Ospreay pushed for the other to win. Jon Moxley was said to have pushed for Page to win, but it was not confirmed if this had a big impact on the final decision.
Most of the talent was in the dark regarding the outcome, so Page's win came as a surprise, as many believed Ospreay would come out on top.
All In: Texas will not be the first rodeo between Mox and Hangman. However, this may be the one with the highest stakes, and on the biggest stage of them all. Only time will tell how this will end up.