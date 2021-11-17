7 AEW stars who have interesting hobbies

AEW is working hard to build some megastars on its promotion. The wrestlers who work for the promotion come from different backgrounds.

Each wrestler has a unique working style, and many of them have fascinating interests and hobbies. These hobbies have either given AEW stars a chance to wind down behind the scenes or look towards building a different career after retirement.

Many AEW stars have also gotten the opportunity to portray their creativity in a completely different way. With that being said, take a look at seven top AEW stars who have rather interesting hobbies.

#7. AEW star Sammy Guevara loves vlogging

AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara is enjoying his time in the company after his first major title victory. He’s proven his talent on several occasions and has a bright future in the wrestling world ahead of him.

Behind the scenes, Sammy enjoys making videos. It’s a hobby that has helped him start his own YouTube channel. He focuses a lot on vlogging and comedy after his work for AEW is over:

"Outside of wrestling, my interest is just making videos in general. Maybe later on in life, I'll be an editor or help make movies. I have always liked making videos and getting cool angles and things like that. Editing is always a pain when starting, but once I got into the process, I fell in love with it. It's therapeutic in a way. You feel like you're creating something,” said Guevara

Sammy has also revealed that he likes making short videos but would love to make a movie later.

"I like short stuff because I think our attention spans are small. I would love to one day make a movie in some aspect. I always thought of being on camera but after this past year with the vlog, I found that I really enjoy behind-the-scenes stuff and trying to help come up with the skits. That's an aspect I never knew I would like,” Sammy added

The AEW star has used his creativity to build an identity outside the ring. His hefty fan following on YouTube reflects his popularity.

