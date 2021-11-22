×
Top 5 richest AEW stars in 2021

The signing of Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho raised the popularity of AEW tremendously
Shubhajit Deb
Modified Nov 22, 2021 02:32 AM IST
With Tony Khan's Promotion taking the wrestling world by storm, many high profile entertainers have joined AEW. Some of these stars are the richest in the wrestling industry.

AEW has drafted several of the best entertainers in the business, and that is reflected in their net worth. Here are 5 of the richest stars in Tony Khan's organization as of now in 2021.

#5 Cody Rhodes in AEW has been great for him

Cody Rhodes' AEW run has been significantly better than his time in WWE. Appointing him as the Executive Vice President of the promotion has worked out very well. Although his attempt at being a face against Malakai Black has taken some unexpected turns, Rhodes's overall run with the promotion has been very successful for The American Nightmare.

There have been 19 different championship reigns for all titles in AEW."The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes is the only wrestler who has won any one championship twice, that being the TNT Championship.#AEWRampage #AEWDynamite https://t.co/ZmZIteixUb

According to latest reports by EssentiallySports, Cody Rhodes has a net worth of $4 Million right now, with a salary of $3 Million annually, making him one of richest people in the promotion..

