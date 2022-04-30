AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill continues to grow in her role as heir apparent

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill is on a roll right now, and she's showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Considered one of AEW's crown jewels, the 29-year-old brickhouse has yet to be pinned or submitted during her tenure with the promotion. She's been built up as the machine of the women's division. The former Jacksonville University basketball standout certainly looks the part.

At 5'10" and a ripped 160 pounds, she holds a size and power advantage over most of her opponents. Cargill's natural athletic ability gives her a quickness and agility that belies her size. Given time, she will expand her reportoire and be able to throw the kitchen sink at anyone she steps into the ring with.

She's also well-positioned within AEW. It's been obvious that Tony Khan is dedicated to bringing her along slowly, eventually handing the keys over to Cargill as the face of the women's division.

Cargill plays the role of heel champion perfectly. Her mix of arrogance and athleticism along with her fashion sense makes her the perfect lady to take on that persona.

As the first AEW TBS Champion, Jade Cargill has looked dominant and is evolving as a character

The victories have piled up for Cargill, but perhaps the most important growth we've seen are the layers she's added to her character.

Since every good heel needs an annoying manager, you can check that off the list. 'Smart' Mark Sterling has all of Cargill's bases covered. He may not be everyone's cup of tea, and it's entirely feasible that he could be fired somewhere down the road. But for now, he works as an extra mouthpiece for Jade.

Of course, every villianous vamp in professional wrestling needs to be surrounded by accomplices. Cargill understands this and has thus assembled The Baddies - Red Velvet and Kiara Hogan - to solidify her power. Not only is she undefeated and an athletic powerhouse, but now she's got a back-up plan, too.

Every week, we see this phenom take more steps to become the standard-bearer of All Elite Wrestling's Women's Division. While some may say she's being pushed too fast, most fans and observers have agreed that Jade Cargill is the future. She's got all the right components to be a star in pro wrestling and beyond.

We are currently watching the evolution of a female phenom. The future of AEW is in Jade Cargill's hands. Now we'll get to see what she does with that opportunity.

Do you think Jade Cargill could be the AEW Women's World Champion by the end of the year? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell