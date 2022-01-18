Predicting the 10 highest rated wrestlers in the upcoming AEW video game

AEW's console video game is bound for sometime this year. Since we're already into the first quarter of the year, an announcement for the next three months is unlikely. Until then, we at Sportskeeda will speculate on what might or might not be included in the game.

This list will try and speculate who the top 10 ranked AEW wrestlers will be in the game. The WWE 2K rating system will be used as the basis for this, so the highest possible rating is 92. Wrestlers are ranked based on their in-ring skills, their achievements, as well as their age.

10. Former AEW Champion, Chris Jericho - 86

Chris Jericho has appeared in a whopping 39 different wrestling games since 1998's WCW Nitro video game on the original PlayStation.

Like all other WWE star featured in a game, Jericho got his first in-game rating in 2003's WWE Smackdown! Here Comes the Pain. Since then, the games have all slowly improved the rating system to make it a more complete and sensible feature.

The Le Champion has had many different ratings, his highest being a 94 in Smackdown vs Raw 2011. More than 10 years have passed since, so it would make sense to rate him 86 due to his age.

9. Former Women's Champion, Hikaru Shida - 87

Hikaru Shida has had a long journey since losing the AEW Women's title in 2021.

Currently amidst a feud with Serena Deeb, Shida is not quite where she was as a champion. The Samurai still has a lot left to regain, which includes her championship.

Shida's rating is based on her current performance and her crowd drawing power. While she can still pull off some good matches, she's not able to draw the crowd the way she did as champion.

