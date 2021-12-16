AEW Winter Is Coming Results: New record set, Malakai Black teases signing of major free agent, Former WWE star destroyed in 2 minutes

AEW Winter Is Coming featured a massive title match between 'Hangman' Adam Page and Bryan Danielson which kicked off the show. We also had MJF and Dante Martin battle over the Dynamite Diamond Ring, Women's division action as Hikaru Shida faced Serena Deeb in Grudge Match and a whole lot more.

Read on for full AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming results:

Hangman Page (C) vs Bryan Danielson [AEW World Championship match]

The match started with a collar and elbow tie-up. The duo locked up again and Page took Danielson down with a shoulder charge. Hangman Page kept getting frustrated early on as Danielson repeatedly reached for the ropes to get the break. In his frustration, Page kicked Danielson across the chest.

An Irish Whip led to Page catching Danielson midair and hitting a bodyslam. He followed it up with a chop across the chest. Danielson replied by locking in a Romero Special, which he transitioned into a modified Dragon Sleeper.

Both men traded chops, Page's one leaving Danielson reeling in the corner. He hit more chops, followed by 10-count punches by the champion.

Hangman followed it up with a springboard clothesline in the corner. The Champ then launched himself over the top rope, taking Danielson out. Hangman then rolled Bryan Danielson back in the ring and headed to the top rope. Danielson caught him with a boot to the chest on the way down.

Bryan Danielson had the champion caught up between the top and middle ropes. He headed to the top and caught Hangman with a knee on the way down.

Danielson was on top at this point as he continued with knife-edged chops in the corner. Hangman hit back with a few chops of his own but was quickly taken down by Danielson with a knee to the midsection.

The challenger went for a crossbody but Hangman caught him and hit a Fallaway Slam. Page then had Danielson in a precarious position after dumping him on the top rope, followed it up with a springboard clothesline.

