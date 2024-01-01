AEW Worlds End 2023: 3 Botches you probably missed

AEW's pay-per-view Worlds End 2023 is behind us. The special program offered some great wrestling to the audience - including an inaugural championship and a championship change. However, there's another aspect of the matches that has the audience talking - the botches. Here's a list of all the botches at the AEW pay-per-view that fans caught as the show progressed.

#3. Julia Hart lands on her feet trying a moon sault

The moonsault is one of the most beautiful wrestling moves if carried out correctly, and it is also one of the most dangerous ones. After all, the wrestler has to essentially do a backflip mid-air and land on a person, making it all look real.

No top-rope-move talk is complete without referring to Brock Lesnar's devastating botch during Wrestlemania XIX, which could have been a career-ending injury for the Beast Incarnate.

Julia Hart botched the move in the TBS Championship match in which she defeated Abadon to retain the championship. The win will still be sweet, but the video of the botch has critics talking.

#2. Adam Copeland played with fire during a botched flaming table spot at AEW Worlds End

Fire is one of the most dangerous props in wrestling, and most wrestling franchises steer clear from it unless it's a big pay-per-view. That's exactly what Worlds End was, so the bookers decided it was worth it to put Adam Copeland and Nick Wayne through a flaming table spot during the no DQ match involving Copeland and Christian Cage.

This was, again, a championship match. Copeland defeated Cage to become the AEW TNT Champion, only to lose it later, but that's another discussion. But the fact that he lingeringly missed the flaming table while putting Wayne through a powerbomb will always niggle wrestling fans.

Given that The Rated R Superstar is a past master of extreme wrestling, it's a surprise that the botch happened, but it did happen - and seemed pretty awkward.

#1. Kris Statlander - Willow Nightingale was having a series of botches in the ring

What could have been two ladies arguing turned into a match and, thanks to mistiming, had a series of botches. Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander were pitted against each other after Stokley Hathaway pegged them on against each other at AEW Worlds End.

The match was decent enough, except for the end when the former and inaugural Strong Women's Champion of NJPW botched a simple powerbomb. She then increased the cringe of the botched end by being unable to execute a Gutwrench Suplex, with Statlander's boot landing smack in the middle of Willow's face.

That's the list of botches that viewers have seen.

