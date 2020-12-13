AEW includes a diverse roster with wrestlers across a wide variety of age groups. Tony Khan focuses on building up the promotion's younger stars, but there are also a lot of veterans who wrestle on AEW Dynamite every week. Some of their ages, from relative rookies to "old-timers," might surprise you. For every Darius Martin, there's a Billy Gunn at the other end of the spectrum.

This feature will be taking a look at the current ages, divided into different age groups, of AEW wrestlers. Keep in mind that there are a few AEW stars whose age-related information is not available on public websites or social media. As a result, it's hard to list every AEW wrestler with a specific age. As a result, this general approach is necessary.

With that being said, let's take a look at members of the AEW men's and women's roster and their current ages.

#5: AEW wrestlers aged 22-24 years old

The youngest batch of AEW stars consists of a few names that are in tag teams or factions. It also includes solo wrestlers who have been an integral part of AEW Dynamite.

Alan "5" Angels and Anna Jay are the youngest AEW stars on the roster (based on public information,) and both of them happen to be a part of the same faction named The Dark Order.

Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt of the Jurassic Express also belong in the 22-24 age range. Stunt might be one of the smallest pro wrestlers working today in terms of height, but Jungle Boy is even younger than him.

Advertisement

Despite being one of the youngest stars on the AEW roster, Riho has already made history as the first-ever AEW Women's World Champion in 2019.

Isiah Kassidy of Private Party also belongs in this category. Out of all the listed names, MJF stands out as a character. At a relatively young age, he has already accomplished a lot as a highly successful heel. MJF has also won the Dynamite Diamond Ring twice in his career (2019, 2020).

Back to Back Dynamite Diamond Ring Champion help @The_MJF celebrate by purchasing his new shirt #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/L3e9C2jsMM — ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) December 10, 2020

Alan "5" Angels - 22

Anna Jay - 22

Isiah Kassidy - 23

Jungle Boy - 23

Riho - 23

Marko Stunt - 24

MJF - 24