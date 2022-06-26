AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door - Preview and predictions: Former WWE star debuts, Jon Moxley becomes champion

Forbidden Door, an event presented by All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, takes place on Sunday evening, June 26, from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Fans of both promotions and their specific wrestling style are eagerly anticipating this show, and a sell-out crowd is expected.

Admittedly, the build to the show could have been stronger, and more casual fans unfamiliar with both companies may feel a little lost or out of touch. But for someone who may be marginally familiar, the show should be interesting.

The following article provides a preview of the Forbidden Door event along with a prediction for the outcome of each match.

1. The interim AEW World Champion will be decided at Forbidden Door: Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

This match was originally supposed to feature AEW World Champion CM Punk against eight-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi. However, with Punk sidelined with an injury, the company had to change plans and move Jon Moxley into the main event slot.

This should be one of the better matches on the show, as AEW has teased this showdown for quite some time. Moxley remains one of the most popular performers in AEW and Tanahashi is one of New Japan's finest.

That being said, there is arguably no reason to believe that Tanahashi has a shot at winning the title here and AEW will likely move to Moxley vs. Punk once the latter is medically cleared to compete.

Prediction: Jon Moxley will defeat Hiroshi Tanahashi to win the interim AEW World Championship

2. IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jay White vs. Hangman Page vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Adam Cole

Jay White Defends the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

The match came together this past Wednesday night on Dynamite and quickly became one of the most anticipated matches at Forbidden Door.

While some fans prefer one-on-one matches to multi-person matches, the four wrestlers involved in this match are more than capable of making this the match of the night.

In NJPW, Jay White has emerged as a top performer in his short career, while Okada is considered by many to be the gold standard. Add AEW's Adam Cole and Hangman Page, who have been heralded by many to be the company's top talent, and it creates a recipe for a great match.

As New Japan recently put the title on White, it is unlikely that he will drop the championship here.

Prediction: Jay White will retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

3. A new AEW All-Atlantic Champion will be crowned

Who will be the inaugural All-Atlantic Champion?

AEW will crown a new All-Atlantic Champion at Forbidden Door when Pac, Miro, Clark Connors, and Malakai Black face off to decide who will be the first to hold the title.

The company already has a wealth of titles, so adding one more is questionable. However, it will be interesting to see how this belt is presented and if it will serve to elevate talent.

Miro looks to be the strongest contender to win the title at the pay-per-view as he recently made his comeback and has been in red hot form since. However, it will be interesting to see whether a title is put on Malakai Black to elevate his status in the company.

Prediction: Miro will be crowned the first AEW All-Atlantic Champion

4. IWGP United States Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy

AEW star Orange Cassidy is one of the most polarizing wrestlers in the industry. While some fans enjoy his laid-back presentation, others feel that it takes away from the matches that he participates in.

Historically, in big match situations, he can deliver. When matched with Will Ospreay, this has the potential to be the sleeper match of the evening, with the IWGP United States Champion likely holding on to his title.

Prediction: Will Ospreay will retain the IWGP United States Championship

5. Winners Take All at Forbidden Door Tag Team Match: FTR vs. Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan vs. Roppongi Vice

Multiple titles will be on the line at Forbidden Door

This should be another excellent match. The interesting thing here is the addition of Roppongi Vice to the match, as the storyline issue has been between FTR and the team of Cobb and Khan. That's not to say it still won't be a good match. It just makes it a bit more crowded.

FTR is the team whose stocks are the highest, so fans shouldn't be surprised to see them walk away with the ROH and IWGP Tag Team Championship.

Prediction: FTR will retain the ROH Tag Team Championship and win the IWGP Tag Team Championship

6. AEW Women's World Championship: Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm

The AEW Women's World Championship will be on the line

The Forbidden Door event will feature only one women's match, albeit a match for the AEW Women's World Championship.

Thunder Rosa hasn't had a memorable reign since winning the title, but Toni Storm should give her a good challenge. Rosa won't potentially drop the title, but hopefully, Storm will stay strong in defeat and will continue to be used prominently, as the division could use a boost.

Prediction: Thunder Rosa will retain the AEW Women's World Championship

7. Who will face Zack Sabre Jr.?

There is a lot of speculation around who will face Zack Sabre Jr.

Zack Sabre Jr. was originally scheduled to face Bryan Danielson at the pay-per-view. However, with Danielson also out on injury, the company had to make a change.

With The American Dragon promising someone that he has hand-picked, many fans are wondering who that will be.

The safest and most likely bet is former WWE Superstar Cesaro (real-life Claudio Castagnoli), who recently departed the company. If this is the case, this will be a fantastic match and an excellent debut for The Swiss Superman.

Prediction: Claudio Castagnoli (formerly Cesaro) will defeat Zack Sabre Jr.

8. Six-Man tag team match: The Bullet Club vs. Dudes with Attitudes

This match will feature a lot of crowd-pleasing high spots

This match will feature an interesting clash of styles. The Young Bucks, Phantasmo, Darby Allin, and Shingo are all known for their high spot style.

The match also features the 63-year-old Sting, who has proven that he can still go and isn't afraid to take a high-impact bump from time to time.

Expect this match to potentially open and set the tone for the rest of the Forbidden Door show. Fans can also expect a lot of action with The Bullet Club going over.

Prediction: The Bullet Club will defeat Dudes with Attitudes

9. A second six-man tag team match: Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Minoru Suzuki vs. Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta and Shota Umino

The winners will have the advantage heading into Blood and Guts

Unlike the previous six-man tag team match, this match will be less about high spots and more about violence. Given the wrestlers in the match, it should be a fun, wild brawl.

The stipulation at Forbidden Door will determine who has the advantage during the Blood and Guts match between The Jericho Appreciation Society and The Blackpool Combat Club on June 29th. Therefore, it's logical for fans to expect Chris Jericho and his men to go over.

Prediction: Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki will defeat Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino

10. The Buy-In Pre-Show

Three matches will be featured on the Buy-In pre-show

To complete the preview, the final section will provide an overview of the three matches that will take place on the Forbidden Door 'Buy-In' pre-show.

The Gunn Club and Max Caster will meet Yuya Uemura, Alex Coughlin, The DKC, and Kevin Knight at Forbidden Door in an eight-man tag team match. The Gunns and The Acclaimed have become a popular undercard act, and this will likely open the pre-show to set the show off on the right tone.

Prediction: The Gunn Club and Max Caster will defeat Yuya Uemura, Alex Coughlin, the DKC, and Kevin Knight

Next, The Factory (QT Marshall and Aaron Solo) will meet Bishamon (Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi) in a tag team match. As The Factory has been relegated to enhancement talent, expect the New Japan duo to go over at Forbidden Door.

Prediction: Bishamon will defeat The Factory

Finally, Swerve In Our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee) face Suzuki-gun (El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru). Given the recent issues between Strickland and Lee, expect the dissension to continue to give Suzuki-gun the win at Forbidden Door.

Prediction: Suzuki-gun will defeat Swerve in Our Glory

