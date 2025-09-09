After Adam Cole, another top star to announce indefinite hiatus from AEW due to injury? Analyzing the chances

AEW star Adam Cole announced a few months ago that he would be sidelined for a lengthy period due to a concussion. He was supposed to face Kyle Fletcher at All In: Texas, but hours before the pay-per-view, he was pulled from the match. As a result, he had to vacate the TNT Championship. The Panama City Playboy and the crowd were in tears as he announced his injury.Another AEW star also suffered an injury. Wardlow was absent from AEW TV for over a year. Despite being cleared to wrestle, he took his time to return to the company due to outside projects. He finally made his comeback at Forbidden Door and joined the Don Callis Family. He ambushed Swerve Strickland during the pay-per-view. It seemed like Mr. Mayhem was set to get a major push after his return.However, it was recently reported by Fightful that the former TNT Champion is injured just days after making a grand comeback. He has a torn pectoral muscle, which could keep him out of action for several months. On the upcoming episode of Dynamite, the Don Callis Family could bid farewell to Wardlow in an emotional segment.Matt Hardy was happy to see AEW star Wardlow returnThe former TNT Champion's highly anticipated return shook the wrestling industry to its core. Many veterans shared their views on the return.While speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the TNA star expressed happiness that AEW managed to bring back Wardlow as the monster heel.“Very happy to see him. I love me some Wardlow. Wardlow, if you’re out there man, keep killing it, Matt Hardy is your biggest advocate...They brought him back starting as a heel and he’s going to come in and probably get a pretty big push with the Don Callis Family. I’d imagine before it’s all said and done, he’ll find his way back to being a hero again, ” he said.It will be interesting to see when he will return to the promotion.