WWE legend shares honest opinion on Wardlow's blockbuster AEW return; calls himself his "biggest advocate"

A WWE legend recently weighed in on Wardlow's return to AEW and expressed his honest opinion. The AEW universe was in for a shock last Sunday when Wardlow made his blockbuster return to the promotion at Forbidden Door. Before this appearance, the War Dog had been absent from Tony Khan's promotion since March 2024 due to a knee injury for which he had to get surgery.
Wardlow's return at the PLE had a high impact as he attacked Swerve Strickland and aligned himself with Don Callis, establishing himself as a heel in the process. One man who was glad to see Wardlow return but thought he'd return as a face was WWE legend Matt Hardy.
Matt weighed in on the former AEW TNT champion's return on the latest episode of his Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy podcast. He called himself Wardlow's biggest advocate before stating that the War Dog will find his way back to being a hero again.
“Very happy to see him. I love me some Wardlow. Wardlow, if you’re out there man, keep killing it, Matt Hardy is your biggest advocate...They brought him back starting as a heel and he’s going to come in and probably get a pretty big push with the Don Callis Family. I’d imagine before it’s all said and done, he’ll find his way back to being a hero again, ” Hardy said. [H/T: Fightful ]
Wardlow calls himself the "most attractive man" following blockbuster AEW return
At Forbidden Door, Kazuchika Okada successfully defended the AEW Unified Championship against Swerve Strickland. Following the match, the Rainmaker attacked the Mogul, prompting his ally, Prince Nana, to save his mate, but Wardlow appeared out of nowhere, attacked Nana, and shook hands with Don Callis.
Shortly after, the War Dog took to X (fka Twitter) and uploaded a video of himself in a suit, calling himself the most attractive man in pro wrestling.
"The most attractive man in the history of professional wrestling and it's not even close."
It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Wardlow in All Elite Wrestling.
