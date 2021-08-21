AJ Lee reacts to husband CM Punk's AEW debut

AJ Lee has reacted to her husband CM Punk's much-anticipated return to pro wrestling after 2,764 days. The former WWE Champion's appearance on AEW Rampage: The First Dance has taken the industry by storm.

Punk received an outstanding ovation when he showed up in front of his hometown fans. He ended his impassioned, straight-from-the-heart promo by challenging Darby Allin for All Out on September 5th, also in Chicago. The match is sure to be a blast.

AJ Lee witnessed her husband's historic comeback from home, watching it with their dog, Larry. She posted a picture of Punk on TV on her Instagram story with an emoji of a crying ice cream bar and the words 'Proud of papa.'

You can check out the story on AJ's official Instagram handle HERE, or you can check out a screengrab of it in the tweet below:

AJ Lee and Larry react to CM Punk's AEW debut:



“Proud of Papa” pic.twitter.com/l0rHA6IUbz — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) August 21, 2021

Fans want to see AJ Lee return like CM Punk

CM Punk's AEW debut was a company-defining moment. There are many exciting possibilities that lie ahead for The Voice of the Voiceless. But some fans seem excited over AJ Lee potentially returning to the ring herself.

The former WWE Divas Champion has not wrestled since 2015, retiring just after WrestleMania 31. Despite her exit from the business and her success as an author, Lee remains one of the most popular female wrestlers in history. She would improve any women's division she is a part of - be it in AEW or WWE.

WWE SmackDown Superstar and a close friend of AJ Lee's, Big E believes there's a place for her in WWE. He feels that if she returns, she could potentially work the Brock Lesnar schedule, which is part-time. It would fit her star power even after so many years, just like how CM Punk is as over as ever.

Would you be excited to see AJ Lee return to wrestling? Let us know in the comments below.

