AJ Styles' final WWE match should be against someone he has publicly refused to face

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles has done it all in the world of professional wrestling, with many fans fearing that the "Phenomenal One" could be nearing retirement. If so, then his final opponent should be a man towards whom he has a lot of animosities.

The man in question is CM Punk, who over the years has developed a very real feud with Styles over their conflicting ideologies.

Styles has even gone on the record to say that no matter how badly fans may want to see it in the future, he will never get in the ring with CM Punk as he simply doesn't respect him enough as a man.

Hugh Kantseeme ❼ #CastagnoliMania Yeah Yeah Yeah @gamecenarblx CM Punk has had alleged beef/called out/controversy with:

Vince McMahon

Triple H

Colt Cabana

Hornswoggle

Seth Rollins

The Miz

R Truth

Hangman Adam Page

Young Bucks

Kenny Omega

Chris Jericho

Tony Khan

Jon Moxley

AJ Styles

Bobby Fish

KENTA

Elijah Burke

Eddie Kingston

But hypothetically speaking, if these two could get on the same page, even if it was just for one night, AJ Styles vs. CM Punk would not only be a dream match for wrestling fans but also a great way to cap off Styles' career.

Both men broke through into the public eye at roughly the same time. but they never faced each other on TV as they were in two different companies for a large portion of their careers. But as two of the greatest performers of their generation, a match needs to happen to showcase how good they both are.

Punk and Styles have come by leaps and bounds since their early days on the independent scene, and with a real-life feud that could provide some extremely engaging promos and build-ups, CM Punk should be AJ Styles' final opponent.

AJ Styles and CM Punk faced each other multiple times during the 2000s

While they may never have faced each other on television, AJ Styles and CM Punk crossed paths on a number of occasions on the independent scene during the early 2000s before the Straight Edge Superstar signed with WWE.

Styles and Punk faced each other in promotions like IWA-Mid South, NWA, and TNA before they got on TV. However, their most notable matches came in the early days of Ring of Honor.

Pencil Neck Geek @ineed2pi CM Punk vs AJ Styles



ROH Tradition Continues

16.10.2003 CM Punk vs AJ Styles ROH Tradition Continues16.10.2003 https://t.co/pxxsbjFnXZ

Between October 2003 and March 2004, Punk and Styles faced each other on four separate occasions, with one of the matches being a four-way match that also featured Christopher Daniels and John Walters.

Both men reached the finals of the Pure Wrestling Tournament in 2004 to crown the first-ever ROH Pure Champion, which was won by Styles. AJ also won the rematch that saw WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat act as the special referee.

