AJ Styles takes a shot at CM Punk; talks about the possibility of a match between the two

WWE Superstar AJ Styles is very active on Twitch, where he streams regularly. On his recent Twitch stream, a fan asked him about possibly having a match against former WWE Superstar CM Punk. AJ Styles responded by taking a shot at Punk and said that he is not a fan.

"Nope. That will never happen... I don't have to go into detail about that one. I think it's pretty obvious where things stand. I'm not a fan." (h/t WrestlingInc)

The off-screen feud between AJ Styles and CM Punk

Earlier this year, during the massive protests in the George Floyd case, CM Punk took a shot at AJ Styles for his silence on the matter.

During an interview, AJ Styles was asked his reaction on CM Punk's comments on him, to which he replied:

"I will not react at all coming from a guy like that I don't respect anyway. It doesn't really matter. Look, my job as a performer is to perform and get the mind off all the things that have happened throughout the world. I am not going to react to people saying ridiculous and stupid things."

Later, on one of his Twitch streams, AJ Styles took another dig at Punk:

"I'm all about business and some people I don't think are capable of doing good business. It's that simple. He's not worth my time. This guy (CM Punk) just likes to get attention, even if it's bad."

AJ Styles currently performs for WWE on SmackDown where he is in the Intercontinental Championship scene, feuding against Jeff Hardy and Sami Zayn. As for a match between AJ Styles and CM Punk, as much as fans would love to see the two clash inside the ring in the future, the chances of that happening look pretty slim at the moment.

