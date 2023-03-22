AJ Styles and Finn Balor should reunite if a top free agent chooses WWE over AEW 

While The Judgment Day and The O.C. are hardly seeing eye-to-eye at the moment, the arrival of a certain free agent to WWE could make AJ Styles and Finn Balor join forces again.

The free agent in question is none other than Jay White. Switchblade left New Japan Pro-Wrestling last month after losing to Eddie Kingston in a "Loser Leaves NJPW" Match. Before that, he had gained a dedicated fanbase in the Japanese scene due to his in-ring talent and charisma.

Jay White also has a history with both AJ Styles and Finn Balor, having been associated heavily with the Bullet Club faction. Considering that Balor was the founder of the popular stable during his time as Prince Devitt in NJPW, the addition of White to the scene could lead to some interesting dynamics between the trio.

With Switchblade being a free agent, fans are already hoping for his debut in the Stamford-based promotion. Given their history together, if Jay White appears in WWE, it could lead to Finn Balor and AJ Styles uniting against the NJPW veteran.

Pro Wrestling Vids @PWV_tiktok Finn Balor vs AJ Styles

TLC 2017



Great match between two former leaders of the Bullet Club! Finn Balor vs AJ StylesTLC 2017Great match between two former leaders of the Bullet Club! https://t.co/MqMEKkraxp

AJ Styles may not be able to participate in WrestleMania 39

While Styles is one of the biggest stars in the Stamford-based promotion, his injury may prevent him from appearing at The Showcase of the Immortals, set to take place on April 1-2.

AJ Styles has been out of action since the beginning of the year due to an ankle injury. In an interview with the Georgia Players SECtion on UGASports, Styles stated his recovery period could extend beyond April.

"The problem is the process," said Styles."Because you want to go and you want to get there so fast and so quick and you're like ‘why am I not ready yet.’ Nobody is ready yet. That's not how it works."

Styles further noted:

"I talked to the foot and ankle doctor that I went to, who is one of my really good friends, and he was like ‘dude did you know that Michael Vick had this same injury and he was out for four months, like chill out.' And I was like, oh frick." [11:04 - 11:30]

As of now, it remains to be seen what The Phenomenal One will do next. We at Sportskeeda wish him a speedy recovery.

Do you want to see Jay White in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes