AJ Styles' injury has caused much concern as fans fear he might miss out on WWE WrestleMania 39. The two-time world champion has been out of action since the beginning of 2023. He suffered an ankle injury while executing a top rope move during a live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The Phenomenal One noted that it would be the longest he would be out of the ring in the previous update. Since he has been gone, the OC has rarely performed on the WWE main roster. The Club seems stale without its leader, even though Cody Rhodes recently joined the faction for a SuperShow.

AJ Styles' latest injury update also clarified his WWE WrestleMania 39 status. During a recent appearance on the Georgia Players SECtion on UGASports, the former champion was asked if he would be able to attend the April extravaganza. The Phenomenal One disclosed that he plans to, although the doctor said he might need a four-month recovery time.

"The problem is the process," said Styles."Because you want to go and you want to get there so fast and so quick and you're like ‘why am I not ready yet.’ Nobody is ready yet. That's not how it works."

Styles continued:

"I talked to the Foot and Ankle doctor that I went to, who is one of my really good friends, and he was like ‘dude did you know that Michael Vick had this same injury and he was out for four months, like chill out.' And I was like, oh frick." [11:04 - 11:30]

Always the energetic one, AJ Styles is planning to make a quick comeback, but the teaser on his injury isn't welcome news. Before his hiatus, he was involved in a program with The Judgment Day. Time will tell if the megastar manages to make it to WWE WrestleMania 39.

How could Triple H book AJ Styles' return on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 39?

A former Bullet Club member is heavily speculated to ally with AJ Styles after his WWE debut. According to reports, Jay White, who recently left New Japan Pro Wrestling, has gained preference in the eyes of Triple H. Creative plans are churning in case White decides to join the Stamford-based promotion.

Styles and White could reform the Bullet Club or join the OC after the latter makes it to WWE. They could even open sub-branches on NXT and SmackDown to emphasize their dominance. Now that The Bloodline is in shambles, it is time for a new group to take center stage.

If you use quotes from this article, credit the source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda.

