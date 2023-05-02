AJ Styles could kick Mia Yim out of The O.C. if former WWE star returns after 8 years

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles made his big return to the company on the latest edition of SmackDown. If a recently departed AEW star returns to the Stamford-based company, Styles might need to keep an eye on Mia Yim.

The star in question is Leva Bates, known as Blue Pants during her brief stint in NXT between 2014 and 2015. However, in 2019, she became one of the first female talents to sign for All Elite Wrestling.

Bates played "The Librarian" character alongside Peter Avalon during AEW's early days but was gradually written off TV. She announced via social media on May 2, 2023, that her contract with AEW had expired and would not be renewed.

It might sound like an odd name for AJ Styles to worry about, but Bates and Yim have a long history as tag team partners. The two were known as The Lucha Sisters during their time as a tandem.

Bates and Yim have appeared together in various NWA territories and promotions like SHIMMER and SHINE, the latter of which is where The Lucha Sisters held the tag team championship for four months.

The Lucha Sisters haven't teamed up together for nearly six years and are in very different places in their respective careers. However, if Mia Yim needs some backup, Leva Bates would be the perfect candidate. Styles could kick Yim out of his faction if she sides with Bates upon the latter's potential return.

Mia Yim is married to a former WWE star

It's natural for wrestlers to develop romantic relationships as they spend so much time with each other on the road. This is exactly what happened between Mia Yim and current AEW star Keith Lee.

Yim and Lee got engaged in February 2021 while the two were working on WWE's main roster. Following their WWE release in November 2021, the couple got married in February 2022.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Keith Lee and Mia Yim got married today. Congratulations! Keith Lee and Mia Yim got married today. Congratulations! https://t.co/s7141xYiv0

Keith Lee didn't have much time to celebrate his marriage. Mere days after his wedding day, the former NXT Champion made his surprise AEW debut on the February 9, 2022, edition of Dynamite.

Do you think Mia Yim should join Keith Lee in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes