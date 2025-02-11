All 3 potential Triple H’s WWE signings after Tony Khan released them from AEW contracts

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and AEW President Tony Khan's ongoing war for free agents just got interesting. The latter suddenly let go of three stars from his promotion. For many months, multiple stars have been reported wanting to leave their current deals.

The Stamford-based company has managed to stay hot for a long time now. Their immense success draws many eyes, including talent from all over the globe. Former All Elite stars like Penta, Ethan Page, Lexis King, and Jade Cargill have already enjoyed a better push in WWE. Many current AEW stars believe they might also be pushed in WWE and have requested their release multiple times.

Miro, Malakai Black, and Ricky Starks are reportedly among those who wanted to leave the Jacksonville-based promotion. After not allowing their contracts to expire for all these months, Tony Khan has suddenly released these stars from his company. Now that they are free agents, the trio might aim to go another top wrestling promotion, WWE.

Trending

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

#3. Malakai Black

Malakai Black was one of the hottest prospects in AEW when he made his debut. He quickly racked up wins against the promotion's top star, Cody Rhodes. Despite leading a faction, Black seemed unhappy with his place in AEW.

During his match with Adam Cole in November, fans believed he was set to leave the company after analyzing his gestures. However, he denied the rumors.

After many weeks, Malakai has finally been released from the company. He was a huge star under Triple H's regime but was misused under Vince McMahon's leadership. With Triple H now serving as the Head of Creative, Malakai may find renewed success like never before.

#2. Miro

Miro made his debut as an absolute destroyer and powerhouse star. Things were going well as he held the TNT Championship for the majority of the time.

However, due to certain creative differences, the star requested his release from the Jacksonville-based promotion in September 2024, after he was last seen on TV in December 2023. His contract was originally set to expire in 2026.

Now that the former TNT Champion has been released from AEW, he might be one of the top contenders for a WWE contract. While he was used as an annihilator in his first WWE run, it will be interesting to see if that changes during his second run in the global sports entertainment juggernaut.

#1. Triple H could push Ricky Starks to the moon

Many fans have expressed their discontentment regarding Tony Khan's decision to waste the considerable potential of Ricky Starks. The latter hasn’t appeared on television since March 2024, despite being healthy. Reports indicate that the star had previously requested his release, but it was denied. His contract with AEW was eventually set to expire before 2025.

The former FTW Champion was recently released, and the young star could become a top wrestler in NXT or even on the main roster. Triple H may potentially sign him and let him carry the championship at the very beginning of his WWE run.

It will be interesting to see what happens next for the three former AEW stars if they decide to join WWE under Triple H's regime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback