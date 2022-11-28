"All you do is legendary sh**" Twitter erupts after watching WWE Hall of Famer's retirement match alongside AEW's FTR

The Top Guys, FTR teamed up with a WWE Hall of Famer in his retirement match last night. The ROH World Tag Team Champions helped the wrestling legend earn the victory. The Hall of Famer is none other than former Intercontinental Champion Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat. The wrestling world was elated to see the trio team up for the first and last time.

The Dragon teamed up with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to take on Arn Anderson's son Brock Anderson, Jay Lethal, and a mystery opponent. The mystery opponent was revealed to be former NWA and TNA World Champion Nick Aldis. After an impressive match, the 69-year-old legend earned his first win since 2010.

The Twitterverse shared their love for Steamboat and FTR after watching the match.

Fans also appreciated FTR for teaming up with the wrestling legend.

Shawn Stidham @shawnstidham The look of absolute joy on the faces of @CashWheelerFTR and @DaxFTR when Ricky Steamboat hit his arm drag tonight may be my favorite wrestling moment of 2022. The look of absolute joy on the faces of @CashWheelerFTR and @DaxFTR when Ricky Steamboat hit his arm drag tonight may be my favorite wrestling moment of 2022.

Dylan 🎄 @MrDtt001 I now live in a world where I can say I saw Ricky Steamboat with FTR live. What a time twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I now live in a world where I can say I saw Ricky Steamboat with FTR live. What a time twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/8EMnSNVmSU

People congratulated Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler on their runs throughout the year and felt that they were on track to become future Hall of Famers.

LJH @GreyScaleLJH @DaxFTR Facing the R&R Express, being managed by Bret Hart, teaming up with Ricky Steamboat. This is certainly a year to remember. Proud of you both. @DaxFTR Facing the R&R Express, being managed by Bret Hart, teaming up with Ricky Steamboat. This is certainly a year to remember. Proud of you both.

Timothy Morgan @Coltsplaya22 @DaxFTR Im so happy that when a wrestling promotion needs a safe reliable intense professional in a big spot that they think of you. 2021-2022 has been so fun to watch for your fans. @DaxFTR Im so happy that when a wrestling promotion needs a safe reliable intense professional in a big spot that they think of you. 2021-2022 has been so fun to watch for your fans.

"All you do is legendary s***. Work legendary matches with legendary wrestlers. Have a legendary tag team career. An write a legendary legacy. An imo seem to be a pretty legendary dad. Dax the axe just does legendary s***.", a fan tweeted

Check out the full tweet here.

FTR's Cash Wheeler shared a heartfelt message post-match

Following their successful match against Brock Anderson, Jay Lethal, and Nick Aldis, Cash Wheeler took the microphone and talked about how the match came to fruition. He said that the second The Top Guys got the call to pitch the match, they accepted without a second thought. Wheeler also thanked the crowd for showing up during Thanksgiving weekend.

AMarkLikeYou @AMarkLikeYou1 Cash Wheeler's post match speech from #TheReturnofTheDragon , Ricky Steamboat's last match in Raleigh. Cash Wheeler's post match speech from #TheReturnofTheDragon, Ricky Steamboat's last match in Raleigh. https://t.co/S2fMobTwP7

FTR has been one of the most popular teams in pro wrestling this year. The faction currently holds three titles from three different. They are the World Tag Team Champions of Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and AAA.

