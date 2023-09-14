Another AEW star could be making their way to WWE soon? Analyzing the possibility

Over the last few years, WWE and AEW have arguably been the top two wrestling promotions in the world. Both companies have several talents that have succeeded in captivating the attention of wrestling fans worldwide. Naturally, the competition between the two promotions has seen superstars jumping ship.

While former WWE Superstars like Daniel Bryan and CM Punk moved to AEW, according to rumors, a top AEW star is soon expected to sign with WWE. The superstar in question is inaugural AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. As per sources, Cargill seems to be finishing up with the All Elite promotion.

Several sources within World Wrestling Entertainment and All Elite Wrestling also believe that the 31-year-old is headed to the former promotion. If the Stamford-based promotion ends up signing Cargill, she would be a great asset to the promotion, as Cargill is very talented. Her tenure as the TBS Champion was praised by fans and top names in the industry.

While WWE has not yet signed Jade Cargill, if and when they do, the star could be involved in some great storylines. On SmackDown, Cargill could be seen facing the likes of Charlotte Flair, whereas, on RAW, a match between her and Rhea Ripley would do wonders for the brand.

AEW star Jade Cargill recently teased a different career path

Since making her professional wrestling debut with All Elite Wrestling in 2020, Jade Cargill has experienced a lot of success. In a short span of time, Cargill has shown considerable improvement, which has led her to be on the verge of signing with WWE. However, recently, she teased a different career path.

In an interview with Women's Wrestling Talk, Jade Cargill spoke about her aspirations in acting. The former TBS Champion mentioned she wanted to be in a Marvel movie. Cargill said:

"Well, after I become a great, I want to segue into acting. I really want to be in Marvel. I’m here right now doing the French Montana music video, and that’s just me getting into acting and getting comfortable with these different roles."

Further in the interview, Cargill also revealed which Marvel character she would like to play:

“Marvel, holler at me, I want to be Storm so damn bad, my entire career and aesthetic for AEW is literally Storm, literally. I’m a strong black woman and I take no crap from anyone.”

Storm is a legendary character from the X-Men series and has been portrayed by the likes of Halle Berry. If and when Jade Cargill reaches the pinnacle of wrestling, it would be interesting to see if she can achieve this dream as well.