Apart from Mercedes Moné’s debut, 5 surprises Tony Khan could pull off on AEW Dynamite: Big Business

AEW Dynamite; Big Business is Tony Khan's next order of business after their wrestling special, Revolution. The program has already gained enough hype with the rumored debut of Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks.

In this article, we look at 5 other surprises that Tony Khan might spring up for the audience at Big Business. With Big Business being just about ten days after the wrestling special, Revolution, both programs are bound to tackle some of the same storylines.

#5 MJF might return

If there's one company man in the AEW, it's MJF. When he lost the World Championship to Samoa Joe, several things happened, including his name being taken down from the roster web page. However, all that could be a classic case of an extended storyline, and The Salt of the Earth could return to the Jacksonville-based company's programming - he has enough reason to.

By the time Big Business is on, Roderick Strong, part of the Undisputed Kingdom, the stable run by Adam Cole, who betrayed Friedman, will have faced Orange Cassidy and we might have a new International Champion. We even might have a new World Champion, what with Samoa Joe in a match with Swerve Strickland and Adam "Hangman" Page. MJF might just return to set some things straight.

#4 Kazuchika Okada might join AEW full-time

Kazuchika Okada has had a legendary run in NJPW and is now rumored to be on his way to an AEW debut. Bryan Danielson has already said that he'd like Kazuchika in the Jacksonville-based company.

Okada has previously made appearances on the Jacksonville-based company's programming. There have been rumors of Tony Khan being keen on getting the NJPW legend on board. A wrestling special would be the perfect venue for this to happen.

#3 Toni Storm might lose it

The Women's faction will have changed by the time Big Business wheels in. We have the Women's Championship match at Revolution, and depending on that match's result, Storm's frame of mind could be anything from joyous to frustrated - what with her no longer being part of The Outcasts, the stable that she first belonged in.

Storm is in a red-hot feud right now that has all the biggest names in women's wrestling. Her direct feud is with Deonna Purrazzo, but she also has a history with The Outcasts. With wins, losses, and more in the mix, there's potential for Storm to make a perfect turn in her current storyline.

#2 Adam Copeland might return with Beth Phoenix

Adam Copeland is bound to miss AEW: Revolution, but his issues with The Patriarchy aren't at an end. While Christian has aligned himself with Shayna and Nick Wayne, Copeland might bring in another ally to help him battle his adversaries: his real-life wife Beth Phoenix.

Copeland and Christian got into a feud immediately, with the Rated R Superstar making his debut at WrestleDream in a segment where Christian and his coterie were about to smash Sting. Since then, the two former tag-team partners have fought for the TNT Championship, with Copeland winning it once at Worlds End and losing it to Cage on the same day, just moments later.

#1 Adam "Hangman" Page might join the Young Bucks

Young Bucks are back, and they are currently engaged in their heel activities. They will be facing Sting at Revolution for the AEW World Tag Team Championship in a Tornado Tag Team match, so there might be a championship change.

Page himself will have competed in a championship match against Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe. The outcome of that match could potentially lead to Adam "Hangman" Page finally turning heel and aligning with the Young Bucks.

What do you think of this list of predictions for AEW: Big Business? Tell us in the comments section.