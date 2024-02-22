Adam Copeland (fka Edge) officially out of AEW Revolution 2024

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) is out injured and has been put on the shelf. This means the star will miss AEW Revolution 2024. This was made official by none other than Tony Schiavone on Dynamite tonight.

Edge was taken out by The Patriarchy during his match with Daniel Garcia last week. The match ended in a no contest after both Copeland and Garcia were attacked viciously. The WWE Hall of Famer was later hit with a conchairto by Christian Cage.

That move by Cage seemed to be successful as it has seemingly now put Adam Copeland out indefinitely and he will not be seen on TV for a while. Because of last week’s no contest, it was revealed that Daniel Garcia will now take on Christian Cage for the AEW TNT Title on Revolution next month.

Edge showcased some heel tendencies during his match with Garcia last week, and it will be interesting to see how AEW handles his comeback once he is ready. A vicious heel persona cannot be counted out as Christian Cage is already playing the insolent heel in this rivalry.

Adam would have to dig deeper into his persona to take out Cage, who is backed up by Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne.

When do you think Adam Copeland will return? Tell us in the comments section below.

