Are CM Punk and Bryan Danielson 'flops' in AEW? Here's what a legendary figure thinks

CM Punk and Bryan Danielson have excelled in AEW since joining the promotion two years ago. While some fans think they are among the most prominent names on the roster, others believe they are no match to many of their fellow stars. Wrestling legend Konnan recently shared his thoughts on Punk and Danielson's tenures in the Tony Khan-led company.

After departing WWE, The American Dragon made his AEW debut at the All Out pay-per-view in September 2021. Since then, he has featured in several high-profile feuds against stars like Kenny Omega and MJF. Meanwhile, Punk debuted on The First Dance edition of Rampage in 2021. Following his arrival, he won the world title two times.

On a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, a fan asked Konnan whether CM Punk and Bryan Danielson were "flops" in AEW. Here's what the WCW veteran said in response:

"I wouldn't say they [Punk and Danielson] are flops because whatever success they've had for a company, some of it is definitely attributable to those two, especially this guy [Punk] has proven to be a draw. I think he's the guy that got them their first million-dollar gate." [H/T WrestlingInc]

CM Punk is set to defend his "Real" World Championship against Samoa Joe at All In 2023. The Second City Saint's long-time rival, Bryan Danielson, is currently sidelined from active competition due to injury.

WWE Universe wants a squash match between Roman Reigns and CM Punk

CM Punk is one of the biggest names in AEW today, and Roman Reigns is ruling the WWE roster as the Undisputed Universal Champion.

A Twitter user recently asked fans about Punk's first potential opponent if he returned to WWE. Most viewers wanted to see The Second City Saint lock horns with Reigns. Some also want The Tribal Chief to "squash" Punk in a one-on-one bout.

Punk and The Tribal Chief have feuded earlier in WWE and have faced off each other in a few bouts. The AEW veteran seemingly holds Roman Reigns in high regard and has praised his work in the past.

