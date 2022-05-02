Has Jurassic Express fallen flat as AEW World Tag Team Champions?

The current AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Jurassic Express, are two of the promotion's most talented young stars. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus possess great athletic abilities and have a great connection with the audience. The combination of the two has been an attraction for fans of all ages.

With AEW's tag team division loaded down with some of the finest teams in the business, it's hard to believe that this upstart pairing could be on top of the company. FTR, Proud and Powerful, reDRagon, The Young Bucks and the Lucha Bros. are all more decorated duos than the Boy and his Dinosaur.

However, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus do have that 'it' factor when it comes to fans. The people in the crowd love to sing along to 'Tarzan Boy' by Baltimora as Jurassic Express makes their way to the ring.

An athletic, young, and popular tag team that has fought its way up the ranks to finally capture championship glory. What's not to like, right?

Unfortunately, it hasn't really worked out that way for Jurassic Express. Their first reign with the gold feels more like a transition period for the team, and they aren't entirely living up to what many critics and observers expected of them once they reached the next level.

Jurassic Express hasn't looked the same as AEW World Tag Team Champions

Over the last year, the team has gone through some changes, trading Marko Stunt for Christian Cage as the man in their corner. This has produced an interesting dynamic, as many of the team's promos now center around the former WWE star.

His presence has taken away from the development of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. Based on some of his recent comments, it also appears that he may be turning heels soon as well.

Some are speculating that Christian will cost Jurassic Express the titles when they face off against Team Taz.

Lorenzo Dozier / Team Awesome @TeamAwesome418



Wardlow defeated Lance Archer.



Follow Team Awesome on Instagram:



instagram.com/TeamAwesome418… Christian Cage challenged for any team in the Top 5 to face Jurassic Express for the AEW Tag Team Titles. Team Taz accepted.Wardlow defeated Lance Archer.Follow Team Awesome on Instagram: instagram.com/TeamAwesome418 Christian Cage challenged for any team in the Top 5 to face Jurassic Express for the AEW Tag Team Titles. Team Taz accepted. Wardlow defeated Lance Archer. Follow Team Awesome on Instagram: instagram.com/TeamAwesome418 instagram.com/TeamAwesome418… https://t.co/7zRZNafKXL

Another ghost looming over Jurassic Express' current run is that they seem to have been more popular when chasing the belts rather than holding them. The old adage of 'being a better challenger than a champion' is pretty common in professional wrestling. It always has been.

The same can be said for AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page. The story was about his hunt for glory. Once he achieved it, there wasn't much to work with from there. Jurassic Express falls into this same category.

Whether it's the calibre of competition around them, the over-influence of Christian as their mouthpiece or just the fact that the act has started to wear thin, Jurassic Express has not gotten a lot of mileage out of their current reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions. Perhaps it's time for them to drop the belts and move on to a significant feud elsewhere to get some of their old magic back.

What do you think of Jurassic Express and their current AEW World Tag Team Title reign? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Edited by Pratik Singh