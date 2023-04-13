At what age will Sting retire? Insight into AEW veteran's post wrestling plans

Sting has been in the wrestling business for over three decades and is one of the most iconic professional wrestlers of all time. He has competed for every major promotion, even being able to find a home within AEW since his debut back in 2020. Given his age, fans speculate whether we will be seeing more of him in the coming years.

The WWE Hall of Famer addressed his retirement plans and revealed that his contract with AEW will end at some point in 2023, along with his wrestling career. At 64 years old, he has a 13-0 record in AEW (all tag-team matches) and continues to perform at a high level. However, he admitted on The Man Up podcast that he still does not want to be competing when he is 80.

Sting also plans to find the perfect end to his departure from the industry after competing for many illustrious years. He mentioned to D Magazine that he wanted to walk away and leave the WWE Universe with one last great memory.

“His wife worries. So do some of his friends. But they’re also curious. They, too, wonder how Sting’s story ends."

Some fans consider this a surprise after his success in AEW, while others believe it is the right time for the legend to pursue other interests. Although the exact date was not specified, it has been confirmed that he will be retiring.

When was Sting's last match in WWE?

The icon made his WWE debut in November 2014 at Survivor Series after a long and successful career at WCW. In the promotion, he was a multiple-time world champion and one of the biggest stars in the 90s. The following year, he would continue on to participate in WrestleMania 31 against Triple H in a highly anticipated battle between past and present.

On September 20, 2015, Sting and Seth Rollins faced each other at The Night of Champions PLE for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Unfortunately, the Hall of Famer ended up severely injured due to a botched move and it was later revealed that Sting had suffered a severe neck injury during the match. Seth Rollins tried to deliver a Buckle Bomb but the legend immediately collapsed onto the mat in visible pain. He was taken to the hospital immediately, resulting in a 5-year absence before returning with AEW.

Even though he only appeared in WWE for a year, his presence was felt by fans and he has continued to be an icon nonetheless.

Poll : 0 votes