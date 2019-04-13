WrestleMania 31: Why did Sting lose to Triple H in his debut match in WWE?

Why was Sting booked to lose his first WrestleMania match?

Sting's Debut...

The Icon, Sting, made his first WWE appearance in 2014 at Survivor Series and went on to have his first match in WWE at WrestleMania 31 against Triple H. But his debut didn't turn out as expected, as he lost the match to Triple H. Fans have long been wondering why Sting took the fall, but finally we know why!

The excitement...

WrestleMania 31 was one of the biggest events in the history of WWE. One main reason for that was the WCW legend, The Icon, Sting competing in his first match inside a WWE ring at WrestleMania against Triple H.

The match was full of surprises and nostalgia - both D-Generation X and New World Order (NWO) interfered in the match, as fans watched two of the greatest factions in the history of professional wrestling locking horns at the Showcase of the Immortals.

The match ended when Hunter hit Sting with the sledgehammer and pinned him. This was a shocking moment for many as fans were expecting Sting to go over in his first match in WWE. Some were really upset, calling it the final nail in WCW's coffin.

Why did he lose?

One of the latest episodes of WWE Untold on the WWE Network focuses on how Sting finally debuted in WWE, and the true story behind the epic clash at WrestleMania 31.

In the video, Triple H discusses how many people thought he should have put Sting over. Sting has also discussed in an interview how fans took his loss to Hunter at WrestleMania personally.

Finally, the reason behind it was revealed by Triple H, stating that the win was to build up his already planned match against the Rock at WrestleMania 32. It's interesting to note that The Rock and Triple H had a showdown at WrestleMania 31, where Ronda Rousey joined forces with the Rock to take down Hunter and Stephanie.

Unfortunately, due to The Rock's unavailability, the WrestleMania 32 plans were nixed and hence, Sting's loss did go in vain. But nonetheless, fans got to witness an epic match and a true WrestleMania moment at the Show of Shows.

What next?

Sting has openly expressed his happiness about being given a chance to compete at WrestleMania. In one of the moments in the video, Vince McMahon hugs him backstage before his match, telling him to "go out and have fun".

In the following year at WrestleMania 32, Sting finally took his deserving place in the WWE Hall of Fame and is very happy with his small stint with the company before his retirement.

However, Sting has declared his willingness to return for one final opponent - The Undertaker. Only time will tell if that match ever materializes.

