"Avoid AEW. She will shine in WWE" - Fans split over WWE Hall of Famer's daughter's future

A WWE Hall of Famers daughter's name has been in a lot of discussions lately as fans suggest that she should avoid AEW and sign with WWE.

The star in question is Tessa Blanchard who is a former NXT Superstar. Tessa wrestled for the black-and-gold brand in 2016 and 2017. She faced Nia Jax, Carmella, and many other top stars during her time in the promotion. However, some attitude problems and controversy has stopped her from having a great wrestling career.

Tessa is also a former IMPACT Women's Champion but her controversies forced IMPACT to strip her of the title and terminate her contract. A Twitter account recently posted a clip of Tessa Blanchard in which she was making her entrance at an indy show.

"Will Tessa Blanchard ever wrestle in WWE or AEW?"

This user posed an interesting question!

Fans have given their opinions on Tessa Blanchard's future:

"Avoid AEW. She will shine in wwe"

This user believes the star may thrive in WWE.

Some were more apprehensive.

Blanchard joining WWE is highly unlikely.

AEW is definitely more possible.

This user questioned whether she had tainted her reputation too much to get signed.

However, some believe she deserves a second chance.

Former WWE star Tessa Blanchard claimed that she has unfinished business in wrestling before her return in May

Former IMPACT Women Champion Tessa Blanchard returned to the ring back in May. However, she made a bold statement before returning to the squared circle.

Tessa Blanchard has had successful runs in both IMPACT Wrestling and AAA. She also took part in the 2017 Mae Young Classic tournament.

Before her return to the ring, Tessa spoke to Mike McGuire on "McGuire on Wrestling," where she admitted that she looked forward to coming back after a lengthy hiatus. The former NXT star took part in the XPW event, "Broken, Beat and Scarred" on May 27.

"First of all, I can't even express how thankful I am. The fans have been so accepting. Even today, the fans are chanting 'Tessa, Tessa.' That always feels great, especially being away for so long. I always want a lot more. I feel I have unfinished business in wrestling. I'm 27 years old and I do feel confident that I'm one of the best there is and I can go with the best. I won't stop pushing for that, but I have other things going on too."

The former NXT star further added:

"I think it's important to have that balance of knowing who you are outside of the business because the business isn't always going to be there for you and it's very unforgiving. It will recycle people left and right. I know who Tessa is without wrestling, which makes me more dangerous when I go back to wrestling." (H/T Fightful)

Would you like to see Tessa return to the ring? Sound off in the comments below!

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee