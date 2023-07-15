Rhea Ripley’s most challenging opponent may not even have been signed by WWE

Rhea Ripley has become a dominant force in WWE and has knocked down every obstacle in her way so far this year. However, there might be one enormous challenge waiting for her right now, a star not even yet signed with WWE – Tessa Blanchard.

Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania to win the Women’s World Championship and has since defended it against the likes of Natalya and Zelina Vega. Her ability to win against each of her opponents has given her an air of indomitability.

Tessa Blanchard though, is not the typical opponent she would face. While she is best known for her time in IMPACT Wrestling, she has not been too active in recent years. She was stripped of the IMPACT World Championship after her contract was terminated by the company back in 2020. She was set for a big role with Women of Wrestling but had a falling out with the company before that happened.

WWE has always had an interest in signing Blanchard, and there have been multiple rumors about it.

If she were to finally come to the company, she would arguably pose the biggest challenge to Rhea Ripley. Similar in stature and wrestling style, both don’t shirk away from wrestling men and are able to do whatever is needed in the ring to win.

Blanchard is also extremely charismatic and would be a perfect fit in WWE.

Now it only remains to be seen if the company signs her.

Other than Rhea Ripley, Tessa Blanchard has another star she can face in WWE

While Rhea Ripley and Tessa Blanchard are a dream pairing, there’s another star in WWE she has said that she wants to face – Charlotte Flair.

#ImpactWrestling #BoundForGlory Ill take Tessa Blanchard over Charlotte Flair! No disrespect to Charlotte but I like Tessas moveset more, her attitude, etc! Ive become such a huge fan!

She was naming the stars she would like to face in the ring, and Charlotte was at the top of her list.

"People ask me this all the time. There are some people I would like to wrestle. Most of them are in different companies right now. Charlotte Flair versus Blanchard. There’s a lot of people on my list, a lot of talent that I’d love to have matches with."

The two facing each other would naturally be another dream match many fans would love to see.