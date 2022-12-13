During a recent virtual signing, Tessa Blanchard said she would still like to face WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair in a match one day.

The controversial wrestler has had a hard time sticking with any company she has ever signed with. She signed with WOW Women of Wrestling in 2018, and earlier this year, it was reported that she had issues with them as well.

The 27-year-old had a brief stint in NXT in 2016-17. She lost to Alexa Bliss on April 2, 2016, and later lost to Nia Jax on May 4. Tessa competed in the Mae Young Classic in 2017 but lost to current IWGP Women's Champion Kairi Sane.

While doing a virtual signing with Captain's Corner, Blanchard noted that she still wants to square off against WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair down the line:

"People ask me this all the time. There are some people I would like to wrestle. Most of them are in different companies right now. Charlotte Flair versus Blanchard. There’s a lot of people on my list, a lot of talent that I’d love to have matches with." [H/T: BodySlam]

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor Hot Take: Tessa Blanchard vs. Charlotte Flair has the potential to main event a WWE PPV if booked right.



I'm ready for the abuse that is going to be hurled my way. Hot Take: Tessa Blanchard vs. Charlotte Flair has the potential to main event a WWE PPV if booked right.I'm ready for the abuse that is going to be hurled my way. https://t.co/aqWszcLZir

Tessa Blanchard wants to face suspended WWE Superstar

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE on May 16 during an episode of RAW and haven't been seen on television since.

The Boss has teased fans several times but has not returned to the world of professional wrestling. During another digital signing for RPD Promotions, Blanchard disclosed that she recently trained with Sasha Banks and would like to face her down the line as well.

"You know, her [Sasha Banks] and I trained together a few times in San Antonio when they came to visit; her and Kalisto, and her and I have really good in-ring chemistry. Same with Bayley. Super fun training sessions. So, maybe one day," she said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Charlotte Flair will likely return to the company ahead of WrestleMania 39 and appears to be in fantastic shape. It will be interesting to see if Tessa can ever overcome her reputation and sign with WWE.

Would you like to see Charlotte Flair and Tessa Blanchard wrestle each other? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes